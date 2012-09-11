PRAGUE, Sept 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July current account balance data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= 2013 BORROWING NEEDS SEEN DIPPING: Czech gross borrowing needs are expected to reach 238.8 billion crowns ($12.46 billion) in 2013, down from 243.4 billion in 2012, an updated 2013 state budget draft showed. Story: Related news: OCT BOND ISSUANCE: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on Monday to auction 8 to 12 billion crowns ($626.03 million-$417.35 million) worth of domestic government bonds in four primary auctions taking place in October 2012. Story: Related news: DATA SPUR RATE CUT HOPES: Czech consumer prices fell for a second consecutive month in August, increasing pressure on policymakers to cut interest rates to an all-time low as soon as this month. Story: Related news: *Instant View: *For c.bank comment: JOBLESS RATE FLAT: The Czech unemployment rate was flat at 8.3 percent of the workforce in August, the Labour Ministry said on Monday, in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll . Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty edged lower against the euro on Monday after a central bank policymaker said an imminent rate cut was not a foregone conclusion, while other regional currencies were flat in cautious trade ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Monday due to forecasts for a lower solar and modest wind power output in the region while the front year contract gained slightly, tracking oil higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.573 24.545 -0.11 3.81 vs Dollar 19.234 19.192 -0.22 2.52 Czech Equities 955.9 955.9 -1.29 4.92 U.S. Equities 13,254.29 13,306.64 -0.39 8.49 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== AUCTION OF FREQUENCIES: Four companies have filed bids in a planned sale of frequencies to build fourth-generation mobile telephone network that allows faster data transmission, including Germany's T-Mobile, Telefonica CR , Vodafone and Czech financial group PPF. PPF would be a new comer in the telecoms business and it would need access to the other three bidders' network that it may be able to get along with the frequencies. PPF wants to become a full-service provider for which it needs to defeat one of the three incumbents in the auction because there is only room for three operators providing 4G internt. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CZECH EXPORTS AND PUSSY RIOT: Prime Minister Petr Necas said at the Brno engineering fair that expressing fashionable political opinions such as supporting the jailed Russian punk music band Pussy Riot or Dalai Lama hurts Czech exports. But he also said the support of human rights must remain key in the Czech foreign policy. Pravo, page 2 VAT HIKE: Civic Democrat deputy Petr Tluchor, an unofficial leader of the six government rebels who voted last week against a bill raising the value added tax (VAT), said part of talks over whether the rebels will support it in the next round of the approval process could be the length of the bill's validity. The bill assumes an increased VAT for three years and Tluchor would like that to be shorter. Pravo, page 2 CIGARETTE EXCISE TAX FAVOURS PHILIP MORRIS: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek made changes to the bill on excise tax on cigarettes, which mean that expensive brands such as those made by Philip Morris will see a smaller rise in excise tax than the cheaper ones. Kalousek had said in the past he was worried a large rise in the tax could prompt Philip Morris to shut its Czech operation. BOOTLEG ALCOHOL: Four people have died after drinking bootleg alcohol containing methyl alcohol. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.