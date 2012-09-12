PRAGUE, Sept 12 Here are news stories, press
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
Related news:
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
BOOTLEG ALCOHOL KILLS: Eight people have died in the Czech
Republic after drinking bootleg vodka and rum containing
methanol, police and media said on Tuesday, in the worst case of
fatal alcohol poisoning in the country in at least 30 years.
Story: Related news:
BIDDERS FOR 4G NETWORKS: Czech telecoms watchdog CTU has
received four bids for its planned sale of frequencies for
fourth-generation mobile telephone networks, including one from
a possible new player.
Story: Related news:
WESTINGHOUSE GETTING READY FOR TEMELIN DEAL: Toshiba Corp
unit Westinghouse has struck a deal with privately-held
Czech company Hutni Montaze to cooperate on a potential deal to
build nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic.
Story: Related news:
C/A BROALY IN LINE: The Czech current account showed a 11.5
billion crown ($598.76 million) deficit in July, slightly
narrower than analysts' expectations of a 12.0 billion gap, the
central bank (CNB) said.
Story: Related news:
CEZ RESTARTED TEMELIN UNIT 1: Czech power group CEZ
said on Tuesday the Unit 1 at its Temelin nuclear
power plant was restarted and will resume power generation by
the end of the week.
Story: Related news:
CROWN AT 1-YR PEAK: The Czech crown rose to a
one-year high versus the euro on Tuesday, tracking gains in
central Europe due to a rise in the euro.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown hit a one-year high to lead
emerging European currencies on Tuesday, while Hungarian bonds
firmed with positioning in the region before a key U.S. monetary
policy meeting that could boost demand for emerging market
assets.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Prices of next-day power for the Czech Republic,
Slovakia and Hungary rose on the first day of the markets'
coupling driven by forecasts for less renewable production in
the region, traders said.
Story: Related news:
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
NINTH PERSON DIES OF METHANOL POISONING: Another person died
last night in a Znojmo hospital in the south-east of the country
after consuming bootleg alcohol containing methanol, being the
ninth victim in the worse case of fatal alcohol poisoning in the
Czech Republic over the last 30 years.
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)