PRAGUE, Sept 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== August producer prices data 0700 GMT. ==========================TOP NEWS============================= ALCOHOL BAN: The Czech Republic indefinitely banned all sales of liquor with more than 20 percent alcohol on Friday after 19 people died from drinking bootleg vodka and rum containing poisonous methanol. POLISH BAN: Poland has banned the sale of strong drink from the Czech Republic after 19 deaths attributed to the consumption of bootleg spirits containing poisonous methanol in the neighbouring country, health authorities said on Sunday. CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty hit one-month highs as central European currencies tracked solid gains in the euro after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a fresh round of monetary stimulus. CEE POWER: CEE day ahead electricity fell slightly on Friday, trading above Germany for a second straight day as the Hungarian price diverged from that of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, traders said. DAVIS CUP: World number six Tomas Berdych completed a clean sweep of wins against Argentina to lead Czech Republic into the Davis Cup final against holders Spain on Sunday. ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== PILSEN STEEL: Investment group KKCG will offer bankrupt Pilsen Steel, which employs around 900, about 250 million crowns in financing. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 PROHIBITION: Jan Becher company, one of the largest Czech liquor producers and a unit of drinks maker Pernod Ricard, will likely halt for now production for the Czech market for now after the state indefinitely banned the sale of hard alcohol following a spate of deaths related to bootleg liquor. Lidove Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.