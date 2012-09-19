PRAGUE, Sept 19 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - First round of VAR/17 government bond
auction.
PRAGUE - First round of 3.85%/21 government
bond auction.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session, to debate 2013
budget and a ban on hard liquor sales
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
PIPELINE DEAL: Czech state-owned oil transport company Mero
is to buy from Royal Dutch Shell a minority stake in
the TAL pipeline that brings oil from the Italian port of
Trieste, a senior government official said.
FURTHER LOOSENING: The Czech central bank has a range of
tools beyond interest rates it could use to ease policy further
in light of weak demand and growth, Governor Miroslav Singer
said in a newspaper interview, driving the crown currency
sharply lower.
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown fell 1 percent on Tuesday,
showing its biggest one-day loss in three months and leading a
drop in central European currencies after the country's central
bank signalled it may use tools beyond interest rates to loosen
policy.
CEE POWER: CEE power prices rose on Tuesday on a forecast
for falling solar power generation and lower temperatures in the
region, traders said.
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
MORTGAGE INTEREST RATES: The average interest rate on a
mortgage loan fell to an all time low of 3.55 percent in August
from 3.59 percent in July.
www.ctk.cz
LIQUOR SALES: The government is preparing to resume sales of
save hard alcohol within days after a ban started on Friday.
Pravo, page 1
AUSTERITY: Six rebellious government deputies supported the
package of tax hikes, including a raise in the VAT, in the first
reading but said they would not support it in the following
readings unless it is changed. The second reading is scheduled
for Oct. 23 and until then changes in the package may be made to
compromise with the rebels.
The six parliamentarians prefer privatising state property
to help fill the budget gap rather than increasing taxes.
A task force will be created within the Civic Democratic
Party (ODS) to find a compromise.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 6
CARS: Car production rose by 2.2 percent in the first eight
months of the year to 804,152 units after rising by 4 percent in
the first seven months.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
