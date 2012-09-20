PRAGUE, Sept 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/17 and 3.85%/21 government bonds auction. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= C.BANK'S HAMPL: The Czech central bank should resist the temptation to use unconventional tools to boost an economy that is fundamentally sound, Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl said, highlighting differences on the bank's board ahead of a policy meeting next week. Story: Related news: ALCOHOL BAN: The Czech government may partially lift a ban on the sale of liquor next week while the search for the source of poisonous alcohol that has killed 23 people continues, Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with the region's most liquid unit, the zloty, falling almost half a percent after weak industrial output data reflected a sharp slowdown in Poland's economy. Story: Related news: C.BANK MEETING: All seven members of the Czech central bank governing board will attend the bank's rate-setting meeting on Sept. 27, the bank said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech electricity for 2013 delivery sunk to a near seven-week low on Wednesday as worries about the euro zone economy weighed and gas, oil and carbon fell, traders said. Story: Related news: EU RULING: The EU Commission gave approval for 100 million euros in state aid granted to state-owned Czech Airlines, in parallel with a restructuring programme which the regulator said had a reasonable prospect of getting the airline back on track. Story: Related news: ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CEZ DIVESTMENT: The European Commission will decide in the coming weeks whether CEZ's plan to sell at least a 800 MW plant to appease regulators is enough. CEZ said it may have to go to court if the ruling goes against the plan. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 ALCOHOL BAN: The European Commission asked the country to ban exports of hard alcohol due to the number of deaths related to poisonous bootleg liquor. The country has already banned the sale of hard alcohol and Slovakia and Poland has forbid imports of Czech-made spirits. Pravo, page 8 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)