==========================TOP NEWS=============================
C.BANK'S HAMPL: The Czech central bank should resist the
temptation to use unconventional tools to boost an economy that
is fundamentally sound, Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl said,
highlighting differences on the bank's board ahead of a policy
meeting next week.
ALCOHOL BAN: The Czech government may partially lift a ban
on the sale of liquor next week while the search for the source
of poisonous alcohol that has killed 23 people continues, Prime
Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on
Wednesday, with the region's most liquid unit, the zloty,
falling almost half a percent after weak industrial output data
reflected a sharp slowdown in Poland's economy.
C.BANK MEETING: All seven members of the Czech central bank
governing board will attend the bank's rate-setting meeting on
Sept. 27, the bank said on Wednesday.
CEE POWER: Czech electricity for 2013 delivery sunk to a
near seven-week low on Wednesday as worries about the euro zone
economy weighed and gas, oil and carbon fell, traders said.
EU RULING: The EU Commission gave approval for 100 million
euros in state aid granted to state-owned Czech Airlines, in
parallel with a restructuring programme which the regulator said
had a reasonable prospect of getting the airline back on track.
CEZ DIVESTMENT: The European Commission will decide in the
coming weeks whether CEZ's plan to sell at least a 800 MW plant
to appease regulators is enough. CEZ said it may have to go to
court if the ruling goes against the plan.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
ALCOHOL BAN: The European Commission asked the country to
ban exports of hard alcohol due to the number of deaths related
to poisonous bootleg liquor. The country has already banned the
sale of hard alcohol and Slovakia and Poland has forbid imports
of Czech-made spirits.
Pravo, page 8
