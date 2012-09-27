PRAGUE, Sept 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
August money supply data at 0800 GMT.
Q2 foreign debt data at 0800 GMT.
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on
interest rates. Eighteen out of 21 economists in a Reuters
expect the bank to trim its key two-week repo rate
by half to an all-time low of 0.25 percent. An announcement is
expected at 1100 GMT with a news conference to follow at 1230
GMT.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
GOVT APPROVES BUDGET: The Czech government approved its 2013
state budget draft on Wednesday, a government source said,
aiming to cut the deficit below 3 percent of GDP for the first
time since the financial crisis began, but faces a battle to win
parliament's nod.
ALCOHOL BAN EASED: The Czech government agreed on Wednesday
to ease a ban on the sale and export of spirits after police
found the source behind the spread of deadly bootleg booze that
has killed 26 people.
CENTRAL BANKERS REMARKS ON POLICY: The Czech central bank is
likely to trim interest rates to a record low when it meets on
Thursday to bolster demand in the shrinking economy, but
analysts believe it will probably refrain from introducing
non-standard easing measures for now.
CIGARETTE TAX HIKE: The Czech lower house approved a tax
rise on cigarettes and tobacco on Wednesday, a move that will
raise 1.4 billion crowns ($72.81 million) for next year's budget
while softening the price jump needed to meet EU norms by 2014.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies fell on Wednesday
with Hungary's forint leading losses on expectations its central
bank may ease monetary policy further after Tuesday's rate cut
to help the struggling economy.
CEE POWER: CEE day-ahead power fell on Wednesday on
forecasts for higher wind power generation in the region while
long-term prices fell as worries about the euro zone weighed on
fuels, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.945 24.957 0.05 2.35
vs Dollar 19.344 19.431 0.45 1.97
Czech Equities 944.14 944.14 -2.05 3.63
U.S. Equities 13,413.51 13,457.55 -0.33 9.79
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
CEZ TO SELL DETMAROVICE: An unnamed source from CEZ
top management told the daily the power group was
likely to sell only one of its power plants, the hard
coal-burning Detmarovice station, as part of effort to meet EU
regulatory demands.
CEZ has signals from the European Commission that selling
only one plant would be enough to meet the regulatory rules, the
sources said.
Up to 5 bidders may bid. The deadline for filing bids is the
end of the next week, the sources also said.
Lidove Noviny, page 13
TAXATION OF ALCOHOL: Health Minister Leos Heger said alcohol
was too cheap in the Czech Republic and its price should be
higher to stop underage drinking. He said it would make sense to
increase the excise tax on alcohol by a fifth, which would raise
the overall price of hard liquor by about 10 percent.
Deputy Finance Minister Ladislav Mincic said he was
skeptical the tax hike would work. In 2010 when the tax was last
increased, there was not much of an improvement in state
revenues and it boosted the black market, he said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)