PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - Car Importers' Association (SDA) to hold a news
conference on third quarter passenger car registrations (0800
GMT).
PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 and 4.60%/18
government bonds auction.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
CEZ IN ALBANIA: Albania's government said it will fund
electricity imports by state-run power generation monopoly KESH
for the rest of 2012, to avoid power cuts to consumers, and
expects the distributor, a local unit of Czech company CEZ
, to pay a share.
GOVT: Czech Labour and Social Affairs Minister Jaromir
Drabek resigned on Wednesday after police charged his first
deputy with bribery, another blow to the centre-right government
already weakened by corruption scandals in the past year.
CEE FX POLL: Central European currencies are expected to
firm 1-2 percent in the next 12 months, benefiting from
increased risk appetite in global markets and strong trade
surpluses in the region, a monthly Reuters poll of analysts
showed on Wednesday.
BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 5.1 billion
crowns ($263.6 million) of 6- and 11-year bonds in a domestic
auction on Wednesday, continuing to cash in on record low
borrowing costs to lock in some of its 2013 funding
requirements.
TABLEs:
CEE MARKETS: The zloty jumped half a percent on Wednesday
after the Polish central bank held interest rates, surprising
analysts who had expected a cut to counter a slowdown in the
region's largest economy.
CEE POWER: Renewed demand following a holiday in the region
drove up Czech day-ahead power on Tuesday while the benchmark
long-term contract hit a week low due to worries about the
economy and future energy demand, traders said.
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
ALCOHOL: Following the prohibition of hard alcohol last
month, consumers are likely to shift to larger brand labels, the
head of retailers union said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
REAL ESTATE: One of the country's biggest real estate
investors, Radovan Vitek of CPI, said he felt his group was
over-invested in the Czech and Slovak markets and was looking
abroad at properties.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
BUDGET: A deputy finance minister said the final vote on the
budget and consolidation package could come down to the final
days or hours of 2012.
Pravo, page 4
DUKOVANY: Euratom said Dukovany power plant's future
operation was not under threat due to its use of Russian nuclear
fuel following a report saying the EU could use this fact as an
excuse to close the plant.
Pravo, page 17
($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)
