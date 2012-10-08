PRAGUE, Oct 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== August foreign trade data at 0700 GMT. August industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. September unemployment data at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds in November of 2012. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= AREVA EXCLUDED FROM TEMELIN TENDER: Czech power group CEZ threw out Areva's bid for a multibillion-dollar contract to expand the Temelin nuclear power plant, leaving U.S. and Russian firms to contest the country's biggest-ever energy deal. Story: Related news: 4G NETWORK AUCTION: The Czech Telecommunication Office has accepted all four bids it received for a planned sale of frequencies for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks, including one from a possible new market player, it said. Story: Related news: BOARD SPLIT OVER RATE CUTS, INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank (CNB) board is divided over whether further monetary easing is needed to prop up the recession-hit economy, minutes from the bank's Sept. 27 meeting showed. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint jumped 1 percent and its bonds gained on Friday on renewed hopes that the country may be moving closer to a deal with the IMF, whilecRomania's leu fell as markets tried to test its central bank'scwillingness to prop up the unit. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday fuelled by expectations for a decline in temperature, while the contract for next-year deliveries followed, rising for the second day in a row, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.835 24.856 0.08 2.78 vs Dollar 19.143 19.024 -0.63 2.98 Czech Equities 985.73 985.73 1.77 8.19 U.S. Equities 13,610.15 13,575.36 0.26 11.4 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== NUCLEAR TENDER: Russia's Rosatom said it was ready to consider a possibility of partnership with Areva for the Temelin project after the French company was excluded from a tender to enlarge the Czech nuclear power station and said it would appeal the decision. Rosatom is part of a consortium which is also bidding to enlarge Temelin. E15, page 1 GOVERNMENT CRISIS: Prime Minister Petr Necas said he was certain he can find an agreement with the six rebellious deputies who refuse to support a consolidation package in the parliament if they really fight for policy matters. If their interest is a power reshuffle or removing Necas from the position of a chairman of the Civic Democrats then there will probably be no agreement, he said. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 4A Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)