PRAGUE, Oct 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September inflation data at 0700 GMT. ==========================TOP NEWS============================= ANOTHER CORRUPTION SCANDAL: The Czech republic's long-running corruption scandal among high officials boiled up again on Monday when Czech police brought charges against a close associate of a former prime minister over a deal to buy armoured personnel carriers. KBC EYES PROFIT BOOST FROM LEANER STRUCTURE: Belgian banking group KBC said on Monday that concentrating on core markets of Belgium and eastern Europe should increase its profitability after it has weaned itself off most state aid. NO BOND AUCTIONS IN DEC: The Czech Finance Ministry said on Monday was not planning any auctions of domestic medium or long-term bonds in December following heavier-than-expected borrowing in the preceding months. CEZ SAYS NO NEED TO ALTER SETTLEMENT WITH EU: Czech electricity producer CEZ said on Monday a market-test procedure to evaluate its settlement offer to end an EU investigation showed no need for material changes in the plan. OUTPUT SHRINKS IN AUGUST: Czech industrial output fell in August and unemployment ticked higher in September, data showed on Monday, raising fears of a fourth straight quarter of contraction and indicating government austerity measures are deepening the economic downturn. CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies trimmed some of the morning's losses on Monday, as investors showed willingness to take on risk, but stayed under pressure before a euro zone ministerial meeting where a potential bailout of Spain may be debated. CEE POWER: Czech Cal '13 baseload fell on Monday on lower coal and oil while central European day ahead prices traded above Germany due to soaring peak prices in neighbouring Slovakia and Hungary as cross border capacity was limited in some hours, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.899 24.922 0.09 2.53 vs Dollar 19.165 19.219 0.28 2.87 Czech Equities 985.53 985.53 -0.02 8.17 U.S. Equities 13,583.65 13,610.15 -0.19 11.18 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== BACKUP BUDGET: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he had an alternative version of the 2013 budget ready for the event that the government collapses as a group of rebellious deputies is refusing to back a consolidation package. He refused to give details of the budget. He only said: "It would be a budget of needless blood and tears." He also said that no one in the world can force him to submit a budget with a deficit that is higher than 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 NWR: Future chief executive of OKD said the coal miner will continue to reduce production and output next year will drop from an expected 11 million tonnes this year. He also said a decision will be made by the end of this year whether to launch mining at the Debiensko site in Poland. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 POSSIBLE DETMAROVICE POWER PLANT SALE: CEZ said it received four bids for its hard coal-burning Detmarovice power plant that it may sell as part of a settlement with the European Commission. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)