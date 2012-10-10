PRAGUE, Oct 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session, to debate fiscal constitution (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech President Vaclav Klaus to meet his Germany counterpart Joachim Gauck. News conference at 0930 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Q3 government debt duration data at 1200 GMT. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= SLOVAKS LIFT IMPORT BAN ON CZECH LIQUOR: Slovakia will lift an import ban on Czech-made spirits and liquors on Tuesday, ending a restriction put in place last month after nearly 30 people died from drinking poisonous bootleg booze in its central European neighbour. Story: Related news: CENTRAL BANKS BUY MORE BONDS: Central banks, among the most conservative asset managers in the world, are buying more stocks because of the paltry returns and negative yields available from top-rated sovereign bonds. Story: Related news: GRID OPERATOR TO CURB FLOWS TO SLOVAKIA: Czech grid operator CEPS will limit cross border power flows to Slovakia for much of the day on Wednesday due to technical restrictions, CEPS said on its Web site. Story: Related news: *For TABLE on cross border power capacity: INFLATION IN LINE: Czech consumer prices dipped by 0.1 percent in September versus a month earlier, bringing annual inflation to 3.4 percent, the Statistics Office said. Story: Related news: *For central bank comment: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies and stocks were a touch lower on Tuesday after the IMF cut forecasts for global economic growth, but Serbia's dinar bucked the trend after an interest rate hike. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power rose on Tuesday on forecasts for lower renewable output in the region and prices converged after drifting apart a day earlier, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.971 24.937 -0.14 2.25 vs Dollar 19.408 19.336 -0.37 1.64 Czech Equities 985.96 985.96 0.04 8.22 U.S. Equities 13,473.53 13,583.65 -0.81 10.28 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CIVIC DEMOCRATS CONGRESS: Prime Minister Petr Necas called the Civic Democrats (ODS) party congress for Nov 2- Nov 4. The congress will be electing the party's chairman and Necas is running for re-election. Pravo, page 3 GOVERNMENT FUTURE: The six rebellious Civic Democrat deputies who refused to back the government's consolidation package including a value added tax (VAT) hike, causing a government crisis in which the centre-right government may collapse, said they did not wish to topple the government. Their leader Petr Tluchor said the point was to stick to the coalition agreement and the government programme which say nothing about increasing taxes. They say 18 billion to 20 Czech crowns billion can be raised from state property privatisation and other savings. The consolidation package assumes new budget revenue worth 25 billion crowns. Pravo, page 2 PENSION REFORM: The six government rebels' leader Petr Tluchor said the group would vote to override the president's veto on some bills aimed to implement a new fund-based pension system, if the transfer from the current pay-as-you-go system to the fund-based system is not financed by the VAT hike, but rather it is funded from privatisation proceeds. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)