PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas to meet his Iraq
counterpart Nuri al-Maliki. News conference at 0920 GMT.
PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.
PRAGUE - Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg to meet
his Iraq counterpart Hoshyar Zebari. News conference at 1345
GMT.
C.BANK'S SINGER: The Czech central bank is ready to
intervene to weaken the crown currency if it feels there is a
risk of long-term deflation pressures, Governor Miroslav Singer
was quoted as saying on Monday.
FISCAL CONSTITUTION: The Czech cabinet approved a plan to
cap public debt through a constitutional change on Wednesday,
following through on pledges to right public finances weeks
before a crucial lower house vote on tax hikes that could sink
the centre-right government.
ROSATOM RULES OUT AREVA LINK IN TEMELIN BID: The Russian
bidder for the contract to enlarge Czech CEZ's
Temelin nuclear power plant on Wednesday ruled out linking its
bid with French company Areva, which was disqualified
from the tender last week.
GOVT DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government
debt rose to 1.652 trillion crowns ($85.37 billion) at the end
of Sept, from 1.636 trillion crowns at the end of June, the
Finance Ministry said.
CEE MARKETS: Hungarian and Polish government bonds firmed
on Wednesday as central bankers indicated further interest rate
cuts to help their economies hit by Europe's economic slowdown.
CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power diverged on
Wednesday with forecasts for rising solar production in the
region driving Czech and Slovak prices lower as spot power
gained in Hungary, traders said.
CZECH COAL: Czech Coal's gross profit reached 3.3 billion
crowns last year and it mined 14.15 million tonnes of coal.
Lidove Noviny, page 15
($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)
