PRAGUE, Oct 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
September grain harvest estimate at 0700 GMT.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
DRUZHBA: European refiners linked to the Druzhba pipeline
risk being starved of Russian oil as producers explore new
export routes, an executive at Gazprom's trading arm said on
Thursday.
C.BANK'S SINGER: The Czech central bank is ready to
intervene to weaken the crown currency if it feels there is a
risk of long-term deflation pressures, Governor Miroslav Singer
was quoted as saying on Monday.
CARBON: The Czech Republic sold 1 million spot EU carbon
permits for 7.59 euros each on Thursday, auction hosts the
European Energy Exchange said.
CEE MARKETS: Polish 5-year bonds hit record lows on Thursday
on expectations the country's central bank will soon cut
borrowing costs, while the Czech crown recouped early losses
tracking a stronger euro.
CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power fell on Thursday
due to low demand heading into the weekend and forecasts for
rising renewable supply in the region, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.877 24.887 0.04 2.61
vs Dollar 19.237 19.22 -0.09 2.51
Czech Equities 985.69 985.69 0.21 8.19
U.S. Equities 13,326.39 13,344.97 -0.14 9.08
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
CEZ: The European Commission should rule on a CEZ
plan to sell a 800 MW plant to meet regulator
demands at the end of November or beginning of December, CEZ
chief Daniel Benes said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
STEEL: Evraz Vitkovice Steel temporarily stopped production
at the start of October, and around 80 percent of the workforce
has been sent home with 80 percent of its pay.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
