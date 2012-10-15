PRAGUE, Oct 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September producer prices due out at 0700 GMT. August current account figures due out at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= PM UNDER PRESSURE AFTER ELECTION LOSS: The Czech Republic's ruling Civic Democratic Party suffered a drubbing in regional and upper house elections as voters punished the government for spending cuts and sleaze scandals, putting more pressures on embattled PM Petr Necas. Story: Related news: COAL PRICES DROP: Czech coal miner NWR said on Monday that coking coal prices agreed for the fourth quarter dropped by 20 percent from the previous three months to 102 euros per tonne. Story: Related news: JETS TO IRAQ: Iraq agreed to buy 28 mostly new L-159 sub-sonic light combat jets for about $1 billion, the first foreign sale of the Czech-made planes. Story: EVRAZ HALTS STEEL: Evraz temporarily halted steel production at its Czech plant due to low demand. Story: CEE MARKETS: The zloty eased ahead of a confidence vote on Friday, while the forint rose after Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the government was close to an agreement with the IMF on a safety net. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech power prices for Monday rose on forecasts of low temperatures as well as wind and solar output. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.967 25.012 0.18 2.26 vs Dollar 19.333 19.285 -0.25 2.02 Czech Equities 985.94 985.94 0.03 8.21 U.S. Equities 13,328.85 13,326.39 0.02 9.1 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== OPPOSITION CALLS FOR EARLY ELECTION: The Social Democrats called on Prime Minister Petr Necas to resign after his party won only 12 percent in regional elections on the weekend. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)