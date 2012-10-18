PRAGUE, Oct 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== BRUSSELS - Prime Minister Petr Necas participating at a Visegrad Four meeting of central European leaders and the EU summit. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 government bond auction. Second round of 3.85%/21 government bond auction. 52-week T-bill auction. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= GOVT FUTURE UNCERTAIN: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Wednesday he was not sure he would be able to put down a rebellion by several backbenchers that is threatening to bring down the centre-right cabinet as early as next week. Story: Related news: SPP SALE DELAYED: The Slovak government will hold up a plan by German and French companies to sell a minority stake in the country's gas transport firm SPP, to make it give up its demand to increase prices next year, Prime Minister Robert Fico said. Story: Related news: HOME CREDIT PLANS BOND: Home Credit and Finance Bank, one of the largest consumer-credit lenders in Russia, has raised $500 million in a 7.5-year subordinated Eurobond issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said. Story: Related news: PM SLAMS BANKING UNION: The European Union will not reimburse up to 500 million euros ($647 million) spent on development projects in the Czech Republic, it said on Tuesday, putting a dent in the country's budget this year, Story: Related news: *For FACTBOX on banking union: BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 3.0 billion crowns ($157.24 million) worth of 3.85/21 government bonds in the first round along with with 2.00 billion worth of a variable-rate coupon bond due 2017. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The shares of Hungary's biggest commercial bank OTP plunged on Wednesday after the government announced higher taxes on banks to cut its budget deficit in measures which are seen hitting economic growth. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power slumped on Wednesday due to warming temperatures, expected to curb consumption while long-term prices gained, following coal higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.739 24.733 -0.02 3.16 vs Dollar 18.865 18.84 -0.13 4.39 Czech Equities 995.45 995.45 0.08 9.26 U.S. Equities 13,557 13,551.78 0.04 10.96 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CHURCH RESTITUTION: If the consolidation package that the government is struggling to push through is changed so that there is a substantial drop in revenue, it will be impossible to approve the bill on church property restitution in its current form and it will have to be resubmitted, Deputy Prime Minister Karolina Peake said. Pravo, page 1 CONFIDENCE VOTE: Prime Minister Petr Necas admitted that the vote on the consolidation package which is linked with a confidence vote in the government may not happen until after his Civic Democrats party congress on November 3-4 at which he seeks re-election as the party chairman. Pravo, page 2 PENSION REFORM: Bohuslav Sobotka, the chairman of the main opposition party the Social Democrats, repeated his party would reverse or weaken as much as possible the pension reform planned by the current government which aims to introduce private pension-fund savings pillar along with the pay-as-you-go pillar. Pravo, page 6 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) ($1 = 19.2664 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)