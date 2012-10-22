PRAGUE, Oct 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - Conference "Challenging Times - Banking Past and
Future" (0700 GMT). News conference at 1145 GMT.
PRAGUE - Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek to hold a news
conference on autumn issuance of retail savings bonds (0900
GMT).
PRAGUE - Conference "Prague Enlargement Dialogue" (1100
GMT).
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
LEFT: The Czech left cemented its dominant position in the
upper house of parliament in an election on Saturday, after
fiscal tightening and sleaze scandals eroded support for the
right.
BUDGET: A Czech government pension reform slated to launch
next year includes an error that could cut budget revenue by
around 20 billion crowns ($1.05 billion) a year, daily Pravo
reported on Saturday.
LOAN: Czech investment group EP Energy signed a 1 billion
euro ($1.3 billion) financing deal with a group of domestic
banks, their biggest-ever financing arrangement for a Czech
corporate client.
TEMELIN: Areva filed an appeal on Friday to stay
in the bidding for a Czech nuclear power project estimated to be
worth over $10 billion.
C.BANKER: The Czech central bank could use a mix of rate
easing and currency interventions to help the contracting
economy, central banker Kamil Janacek was quoted as saying on
Friday.
CEE MARKETS: The forint led central European currencies
lower on Friday and Hungarian bond yields stayed near multi-year
lows in hectic trade as investors digested a deficit-cutting
package that relies heavily on tax hikes.
CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on
Friday on forecasts for a drop in wind power output in the
region and temperatures well above normal, while the front-year
contract moved up slightly tracking fuels higher, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.85 24.816 -0.14 2.72
vs Dollar 19.026 19.041 0.08 3.58
Czech Equities 988.29 988.29 -0.54 8.47
U.S. Equities 13,343.51 13,548.94 -1.52 9.22
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
UNIPETROL: Unipetrol is having trouble with
crude deliveries through the country's western IKL pipeline that
could hit production at its smaller Kralupy refinery. Unipetrol
will take the unit offline on Thursday as part of planned
maintenance that had been scheduled for November, the paper said
without citing a source.
Supplies to Ceska Rafinerska, of which Unipetrol is a
majority owner, has also been cut to the end of the month
because of the lowered capacity from IKL. The country also
sources oil through the eastern Druzhba pipeline.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)