PRAGUE, Oct 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Conference "Challenging Times - Banking Past and Future" (0700 GMT). News conference at 1145 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek to hold a news conference on autumn issuance of retail savings bonds (0900 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - Conference "Prague Enlargement Dialogue" (1100 GMT). Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= LEFT: The Czech left cemented its dominant position in the upper house of parliament in an election on Saturday, after fiscal tightening and sleaze scandals eroded support for the right. Story: Related news: BUDGET: A Czech government pension reform slated to launch next year includes an error that could cut budget revenue by around 20 billion crowns ($1.05 billion) a year, daily Pravo reported on Saturday. Story: Related news: LOAN: Czech investment group EP Energy signed a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) financing deal with a group of domestic banks, their biggest-ever financing arrangement for a Czech corporate client. Story: Related news: TEMELIN: Areva filed an appeal on Friday to stay in the bidding for a Czech nuclear power project estimated to be worth over $10 billion. Story: Related news: C.BANKER: The Czech central bank could use a mix of rate easing and currency interventions to help the contracting economy, central banker Kamil Janacek was quoted as saying on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint led central European currencies lower on Friday and Hungarian bond yields stayed near multi-year lows in hectic trade as investors digested a deficit-cutting package that relies heavily on tax hikes. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday on forecasts for a drop in wind power output in the region and temperatures well above normal, while the front-year contract moved up slightly tracking fuels higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.85 24.816 -0.14 2.72 vs Dollar 19.026 19.041 0.08 3.58 Czech Equities 988.29 988.29 -0.54 8.47 U.S. Equities 13,343.51 13,548.94 -1.52 9.22 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== UNIPETROL: Unipetrol is having trouble with crude deliveries through the country's western IKL pipeline that could hit production at its smaller Kralupy refinery. Unipetrol will take the unit offline on Thursday as part of planned maintenance that had been scheduled for November, the paper said without citing a source. Supplies to Ceska Rafinerska, of which Unipetrol is a majority owner, has also been cut to the end of the month because of the lowered capacity from IKL. The country also sources oil through the eastern Druzhba pipeline. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)