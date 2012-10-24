PRAGUE, Oct 24 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
September business cycle survey at 0700 GMT.
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session
until November 2. A bill to hike sales tax that is connected to
a confidence motion is on the agenda and could come up for a
vote later in the session. Prime Minister Petr Necas has yet to
convince a rebel group in his party to back the bill, and does
not have enough votes without the group.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
GOVT: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas failed to win support
on Tuesday from party rebels threatening to bring down his
cabinet over an unpopular bill to raise taxes, raising the
likelihood of an early election.
CEZ: Czech power group CEZ plans to spin off its
coal-fired Detmarovice power plant into a separate unit as it
prepares for its potential sale as part of a settlement with the
European Union, CEZ said on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty fell on Tuesday after retail
sales data backed the case for lower interest rates, leading
regional currencies lower as global growth worries and the euro
zone crisis weigh.
CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power rose on Tuesday
on falling renewable energy levels in the region, with spot
prices in the Czech Republic trading below those of Hungary and
Slovakia, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.885 24.895 0.04 2.58
vs Dollar 19.157 19.207 0.26 2.91
Czech Equities 972.34 972.34 -1.78 6.72
U.S. Equities 13,102.53 13,345.89 -1.82 7.24
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
REBELS: The informal leader of a group in Prime Minister
Petr Necas's party that is opposed to a planned tax hike said he
still believed a compromise to fit the party's programme can be
found. Necas has so far been unable to gain the rebels' support
for the tax bill, which is connected to a government confidence
motion.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A2
VAT: Value-added tax collection rose by 800 million crowns
year-on-year to 200 billion through mid-October.
E15, page 3
