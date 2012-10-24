PRAGUE, Oct 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September business cycle survey at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session until November 2. A bill to hike sales tax that is connected to a confidence motion is on the agenda and could come up for a vote later in the session. Prime Minister Petr Necas has yet to convince a rebel group in his party to back the bill, and does not have enough votes without the group. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= GOVT: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas failed to win support on Tuesday from party rebels threatening to bring down his cabinet over an unpopular bill to raise taxes, raising the likelihood of an early election. Story: Related news: CEZ: Czech power group CEZ plans to spin off its coal-fired Detmarovice power plant into a separate unit as it prepares for its potential sale as part of a settlement with the European Union, CEZ said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty fell on Tuesday after retail sales data backed the case for lower interest rates, leading regional currencies lower as global growth worries and the euro zone crisis weigh. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power rose on Tuesday on falling renewable energy levels in the region, with spot prices in the Czech Republic trading below those of Hungary and Slovakia, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.885 24.895 0.04 2.58 vs Dollar 19.157 19.207 0.26 2.91 Czech Equities 972.34 972.34 -1.78 6.72 U.S. Equities 13,102.53 13,345.89 -1.82 7.24 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== REBELS: The informal leader of a group in Prime Minister Petr Necas's party that is opposed to a planned tax hike said he still believed a compromise to fit the party's programme can be found. Necas has so far been unable to gain the rebels' support for the tax bill, which is connected to a government confidence motion. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A2 VAT: Value-added tax collection rose by 800 million crowns year-on-year to 200 billion through mid-October. E15, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)