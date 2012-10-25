PRAGUE, Oct 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Chemicals group Unipetrol, a unit of Poland's PKN Orlen, third-quarter results news conference at 0900 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - 13-week T-bill auction. Related news: PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session until November 2. A bill to hike sales tax that is connected to a confidence motion is on the agenda and could come up for a vote later in the session. Prime Minister Petr Necas has yet to convince a rebel group in his party to back the bill, and does not have enough votes without the group. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol posted its first quarterly net profit since the start of 2011 in the third quarter, lifted by inventory revaluation gains, it said on Thursday. Story: Related news: RENEWABLE SUPPORT: The Czech government plans to cut the subsidy it pays for renewable power to help keep electricity prices down, Industry Minister Martin Kuba said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: C.BANK'S REZABEK: A Czech central bank board member took a rare swipe at the government on Wednesday, saying the administration, on the brink of collapse, should stop undermining the bank's efforts to drag the economy out of recession. Story: Related news: C.BANK'S LIZAL: The Czech central bank may cut interest rates further, possibly to zero, if its new quarterly forecast due next month shows similar economic trends as the current outlook, Bloomberg quoted central bank board member Lubomir Lizal as saying. Story: Related news:  BUDGET: The Czech lower house returned the 2013 budget bill to the government for reworking on Wednesday after the cabinet abandoned the draft due to a rebellion in Prime Minister Petr Necas's party over proposed tax hikes. Story: Related news: GAS: RWE Transgas, the Czech unit of Germany's RWE , has won a landmark dispute with Gazprom over gas contracts, after a court ruled for the first time that a company did not have to pay fines under a "take-or-pay" clause. Story: Related news: RWE SALES: The chief executive of Germany's second-biggest utility RWE signalled on Wednesday that it may take longer to sell up to 7 billion euros ($9.08 billion) in assets which it currently plans to dispose of by the end of next year. Story: Related news: BOND: Czech investment group EP Energy, gearing up for an expansion drive, set the final yield on a debut 7-year, 500 million euro bond at 5.875 percent on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty fell on Wednesday as weak retail sales figures boosted expectations for monetary easing, while a row over tax hikes threatening the government battered the Czech crown. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for a surge in renewable generation in the region drove central European day-ahead power down on Wednesday, offsetting lower temperatures on the horizon, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.979 24.985 0.02 2.22 vs Dollar 19.205 19.258 0.28 2.67 Czech Equities 976.23 976.23 0.4 7.15 U.S. Equities 13,077.34 13,102.53 -0.19 7.04 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== POWER PRICES: Electricity prices for large firms will rise 7-8 percent next year and by 3-4 percent for households, mainly due to higher support for renewables, the newspaper reported. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 SKODA AUTO: Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto's third-quarter revenue fell 2.4 percent year-on-year. POWER PRICES: Electricity prices for large firms will rise 7-8 percent next year and by 3-4 percent for households, mainly due to higher support for renewables, the newspaper reported. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 SKODA AUTO: Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto's third-quarter revenue fell 2.4 percent year-on-year. Quarterly domestic production fell by a sixth to 122,100 vehicles. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16