PRAGUE, Oct 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session
until November 2. A bill to hike sales tax that is connected to
a confidence motion is on the agenda and could come up for a
vote later in the session. Prime Minister Petr Necas has yet to
convince a rebel group in his party to back the bill, and does
not have enough votes without the group.
Related news:
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
BANKS: Moody's says Czech banking system outlook remains
negative.
Story: Related news:
UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol
should post an operating profit for the full-year 2012, meeting
its target, Chief Financial Officer Mariusz Kedra said on
Thursday.
The company has secured crude supplies for November and
December, and will not have any shortage of supplies for its
reserved capacity at refining company Ceska Rafinerska, in which
it is a majority owner, Chief Executive Piotr Chelminski said.
Story: Related news:
C.BANK: All seven members will attend the Czech central
bank's governing board monetary policy meeting on Nov 1, the
bank said on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets firmed on Thursday as
an upturn on European stock markets offset regional concerns
about growth, political instability and prospective interest
rate cuts.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Forecasts for a significant drop in temperatures
and renewable power generation in the region drove central
European day ahead power up while the front year contract fell
slightly on weak fundamentals, traders said.
Story: Related news:
DRUZHBA: Russia's top oil producer Rosneft is
studying plans to increase crude supply via the Druzhba pipeline
to its refinery in Germany to circumvent congested routes,
industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.974 24.927 -0.19 2.24
vs Dollar 19.321 19.241 -0.42 2.08
Czech Equities 976.76 976.76 0.05 7.21
U.S. Equities 13,103.68 13,077.34 0.2 7.25
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
CEZ SALES: It is uncertain whether Czech Coal or EPH will
extend their bids for CEZ's Chvaletice and Pocerady
power plants when they expire on Oct. 31. CEZ has offered five
power plants for sale and has said it would decide on a sale by
the end of the year.
Also, according to the newspaper, the hard coal power plant
Detmarovice is the most likely to be sold, although the price
offered is around 1 billion crowns, which is much lower than the
offer for Pocerady or Chvaletice.
Lidove Noviny, page 14
NEW MINISTER: Government party TOP09 has proposed ex-Senator
Ludmila Mullerova to replace outgoing Labour Minister Jaromir
Drabek.
Lidove Noviny, page 4
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)