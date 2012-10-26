PRAGUE, Oct 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session until November 2. A bill to hike sales tax that is connected to a confidence motion is on the agenda and could come up for a vote later in the session. Prime Minister Petr Necas has yet to convince a rebel group in his party to back the bill, and does not have enough votes without the group. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= BANKS: Moody's says Czech banking system outlook remains negative. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol should post an operating profit for the full-year 2012, meeting its target, Chief Financial Officer Mariusz Kedra said on Thursday. The company has secured crude supplies for November and December, and will not have any shortage of supplies for its reserved capacity at refining company Ceska Rafinerska, in which it is a majority owner, Chief Executive Piotr Chelminski said. Story: Related news: C.BANK: All seven members will attend the Czech central bank's governing board monetary policy meeting on Nov 1, the bank said on Thursday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets firmed on Thursday as an upturn on European stock markets offset regional concerns about growth, political instability and prospective interest rate cuts. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for a significant drop in temperatures and renewable power generation in the region drove central European day ahead power up while the front year contract fell slightly on weak fundamentals, traders said. Story: Related news: DRUZHBA: Russia's top oil producer Rosneft is studying plans to increase crude supply via the Druzhba pipeline to its refinery in Germany to circumvent congested routes, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.974 24.927 -0.19 2.24 vs Dollar 19.321 19.241 -0.42 2.08 Czech Equities 976.76 976.76 0.05 7.21 U.S. Equities 13,103.68 13,077.34 0.2 7.25 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CEZ SALES: It is uncertain whether Czech Coal or EPH will extend their bids for CEZ's Chvaletice and Pocerady power plants when they expire on Oct. 31. CEZ has offered five power plants for sale and has said it would decide on a sale by the end of the year. Also, according to the newspaper, the hard coal power plant Detmarovice is the most likely to be sold, although the price offered is around 1 billion crowns, which is much lower than the offer for Pocerady or Chvaletice. Lidove Noviny, page 14 NEW MINISTER: Government party TOP09 has proposed ex-Senator Ludmila Mullerova to replace outgoing Labour Minister Jaromir Drabek. Lidove Noviny, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)