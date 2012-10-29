PRAGUE, Oct 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== UHERSKE HRADISTE/TRENCIN - The Czech and Slovak cabinet to hold a joint session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference at 1055 GMT and 1410 GMT. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= CEE MARKETS: The forint fell 1 percent and Hungarian bond yields rose on Friday on a report - denied by the government - that the IMF was not ready to restart talks with Budapest on financial aid. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European power for the next working day struck a two-month high on Friday on expectations for less wind output in the region and lower temperatures, trader said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.919 24.89 -0.12 2.45 vs Dollar 19.262 19.256 -0.03 2.38 Czech Equities 964.16 964.16 -1.29 5.82 U.S. Equities 13,107.21 13,103.68 0.03 7.28 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== PRESIDENT SPEAKING AGAINST TAX HIKES: Raising taxes is ineffective in boosting budget revenue and it deepens economic and financial problems, President Vaclav Klaus said on the occasion of the founding of Czechoslovakia in 1918. The paper said the comments were an indirect support for a group of rebellious government deputies who are refusing to support a deficit-cutting package including tax hikes and their opposition to the consolidation plan may cause the government to fall later this week. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 GOVERNMENT CRISIS AND ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek told the government rebels who are refusing to back a consolidation package that if they rework the package hand in hand with the leftist opposition, his party TOP09 will leave the government. He said the new economic forecast by the Finance Ministry, due to be release this week, is showing a moderate deterioration compared with the July outlook. Daily Mlada Fronta Dnes said the July forecast saw the economy growing by 1.0 percent next year, while the new outlook projects a 0.7 percent expansion. He also said a new 2013 budget proposal the ministry must work out will include additional spending cuts worth 25 billion crowns. The original budget proposal cannot be used because a consolidation package including tax hikes incorporated in the original budget has not been approved and its future is uncertain. Pravo, page 1,2; Mlada Fronta Dnes, page D5 TEMELIN ENLARGEMENT: Daniel Roderick, the new chief of Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric said the government tender for enlarging CEZ Temelin nuclear plant will show how much the Czech Republic wants to be independent in energy issues. If it chooses the Russian supplier Atomstroyexport, a Rosatom unit, it will be tied with Russia for ever, he said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)