PRAGUE, Oct 29 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
==========================EVENTS===============================
UHERSKE HRADISTE/TRENCIN - The Czech and Slovak cabinet to
hold a joint session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News
conference at 1055 GMT and 1410 GMT.
Related news:
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
CEE MARKETS: The forint fell 1 percent and Hungarian bond
yields rose on Friday on a report - denied by the government -
that the IMF was not ready to restart talks with Budapest on
financial aid.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Central European power for the next working day
struck a two-month high on Friday on expectations for less wind
output in the region and lower temperatures, trader said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.919 24.89 -0.12 2.45
vs Dollar 19.262 19.256 -0.03 2.38
Czech Equities 964.16 964.16 -1.29 5.82
U.S. Equities 13,107.21 13,103.68 0.03 7.28
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
PRESIDENT SPEAKING AGAINST TAX HIKES: Raising taxes is
ineffective in boosting budget revenue and it deepens economic
and financial problems, President Vaclav Klaus said on the
occasion of the founding of Czechoslovakia in 1918.
The paper said the comments were an indirect support for a
group of rebellious government deputies who are refusing to
support a deficit-cutting package including tax hikes and their
opposition to the consolidation plan may cause the government to
fall later this week.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
GOVERNMENT CRISIS AND ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Finance Minister
Miroslav Kalousek told the government rebels who are refusing to
back a consolidation package that if they rework the package
hand in hand with the leftist opposition, his party TOP09 will
leave the government.
He said the new economic forecast by the Finance Ministry,
due to be release this week, is showing a moderate deterioration
compared with the July outlook. Daily Mlada Fronta Dnes said the
July forecast saw the economy growing by 1.0 percent next year,
while the new outlook projects a 0.7 percent expansion.
He also said a new 2013 budget proposal the ministry must
work out will include additional spending cuts worth 25 billion
crowns. The original budget proposal cannot be used because a
consolidation package including tax hikes incorporated in the
original budget has not been approved and its future is
uncertain.
Pravo, page 1,2; Mlada Fronta Dnes, page D5
TEMELIN ENLARGEMENT: Daniel Roderick, the new chief of
Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric said the
government tender for enlarging CEZ Temelin nuclear
plant will show how much the Czech Republic wants to be
independent in energy issues. If it chooses the Russian supplier
Atomstroyexport, a Rosatom unit, it will be tied with Russia for
ever, he said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)