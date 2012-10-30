PRAGUE, Oct 30 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - Civic Democrats (ODS) working group meets to try
and convince six rebellious deputies to support the government's
consolidation package. (0800 GMT)
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue its
session (until November 2). Agenda includes the third reading of
the consolidation package combined with a confidence vote.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
ERSTE Q3 PROFIT LAGS EXPECTATIONS: Erste Group Bank
reiterated full-year profit would be slightly down on
the previous year as weakness in European economies and its plan
to scale back non-core assets continued to weigh on revenues.
CEZ REJECTS AREVA APPEAL: Czech electricity producer CEZ
refused to allow France's Areva to return
to a tender to build two new units at the Temelin nuclear power
plant, CEZ said.
AREVA CALLS FOR SUSPENSION OF TEMELIN TENDER: Areva
on Monday called for a suspension of the bidding
process for two units at the Temelin nuclear plant in the Czech
Republic after the country's energy provider CEZ
disqualified the French nuclear power group.
CEE MARKETS: Concern that Hungary's aid talks could collapse
sent the forint tumbling 1 percent on Monday and a further fall
could prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates this
week.
CEE POWER: Central European power for the next working day
came close to levels last seen in February as temperatures
stayed low after a sudden drop during the weekend, while the
Cal'13 stayed flat at thin trade, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.005 25.025 0.08 2.11
vs Dollar 19.318 19.369 0.26 2.1
Czech Equities 958.96 958.96 -0.54 5.25
U.S. Equities 13,107.21 13,107.21 0 7.28
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
PARLIAMENT: The government will reportedly not have the 101
votes needed to override a Senate veto of the restitution bill
and the president veto of the pension-reform implementation
bill. Vote on these bills is likely to be postponed.
The paper said, without giving details of its source, the
vote on the consolidation package with which a confidence vote
is tied, is also likely to be postponed.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
CONSOLIDATION PACKAGE VOTE: There are rumors in the
parliament that members the Public Affairs party, a former
member of the coalition, plan to leave the chamber during the
vote on the consolidation package with which a confidence vote
in the government is tied, permitting its approval without the
votes of the six rebellious deputies. The Public Affairs party
is denying it.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2A
CEZ POWER PLANTS: Coal miner Czech Coal and energy group EPH
will have to submit new bids for CEZ's Chvaletice
and Pocerady power plants as their previuos offers are not in
line with the tender documents.
European Commission has not yet decided whether a sale of
800 MW capacity that CEZ has proposed to end an investigation,
will be enough, giving the power utility more time to decide on
the divestment.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
VIETNAMESE BANK ENTERING MARKET: VietinBank will
open its first branch in the Czech Republic next year, being the
first Vietnamese financial business in the country.
E15, page 8
