PRAGUE, Oct 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Civic Democrats (ODS) working group meets to try and convince six rebellious deputies to support the government's consolidation package. (0800 GMT) PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue its session (until November 2). Agenda includes the third reading of the consolidation package combined with a confidence vote. ==========================TOP NEWS============================= ERSTE Q3 PROFIT LAGS EXPECTATIONS: Erste Group Bank reiterated full-year profit would be slightly down on the previous year as weakness in European economies and its plan to scale back non-core assets continued to weigh on revenues. CEZ REJECTS AREVA APPEAL: Czech electricity producer CEZ refused to allow France's Areva to return to a tender to build two new units at the Temelin nuclear power plant, CEZ said. AREVA CALLS FOR SUSPENSION OF TEMELIN TENDER: Areva on Monday called for a suspension of the bidding process for two units at the Temelin nuclear plant in the Czech Republic after the country's energy provider CEZ disqualified the French nuclear power group. CEE MARKETS: Concern that Hungary's aid talks could collapse sent the forint tumbling 1 percent on Monday and a further fall could prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates this week. CEE POWER: Central European power for the next working day came close to levels last seen in February as temperatures stayed low after a sudden drop during the weekend, while the Cal'13 stayed flat at thin trade, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.005 25.025 0.08 2.11 vs Dollar 19.318 19.369 0.26 2.1 Czech Equities 958.96 958.96 -0.54 5.25 U.S. Equities 13,107.21 13,107.21 0 7.28 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== PARLIAMENT: The government will reportedly not have the 101 votes needed to override a Senate veto of the restitution bill and the president veto of the pension-reform implementation bill. Vote on these bills is likely to be postponed. The paper said, without giving details of its source, the vote on the consolidation package with which a confidence vote is tied, is also likely to be postponed. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 CONSOLIDATION PACKAGE VOTE: There are rumors in the parliament that members the Public Affairs party, a former member of the coalition, plan to leave the chamber during the vote on the consolidation package with which a confidence vote in the government is tied, permitting its approval without the votes of the six rebellious deputies. The Public Affairs party is denying it. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2A CEZ POWER PLANTS: Coal miner Czech Coal and energy group EPH will have to submit new bids for CEZ's Chvaletice and Pocerady power plants as their previuos offers are not in line with the tender documents. European Commission has not yet decided whether a sale of 800 MW capacity that CEZ has proposed to end an investigation, will be enough, giving the power utility more time to decide on the divestment. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 VIETNAMESE BANK ENTERING MARKET: VietinBank will open its first branch in the Czech Republic next year, being the first Vietnamese financial business in the country. E15, page 8