PRAGUE, Oct 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October due out at 0830 GMT September money supply data at 0900 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ to hold a news conference on its foreign subsidiaries results (0900 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish quarterly update of its macroeconomic forecasts on www.mfcr.cz (1300 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: =========================MORNING NEWS========================== CME SEES SHARP DROP IN Q3 CORE PROFIT: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) reported a 60.6 percent drop in third-quarter core profit to $3.5 million, hit by poor advertising spending in Emerging European markets. Story: Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= CONFIDENCE VOTE DELAYED: The Czech Republic's ruling coalition postponed on Tuesday a vote on a law to raise taxes that will double as a vote of confidence in the government, hoping extra time will allow them to prevent a lawmakers' rebellion. Story: Related news: MORE EU FUNDS UNFROZEN: The Czech Republic said on Tuesday it has agreed to forfeit 11.2 billion crowns ($577.94 million) t o regain access to EU funds frozen earlier this year due to misallocation and accusations of graft. Story: Related news: DOCTORS PLAN PROTEST: Doctors in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will hold a symbolic work stoppage next month in protest against low pay and reforms they say are undermining health care by shifting too much power to insurers. Story: Related news: CEZ WANTS EXTENSION, HIGHER PRICE FOR POWER PLANTS: Czech power group CEZ wants a better price from bidders for its Chvaletice and Pocerady power plants one of which it may sell to meet EU regulatory requirements, it said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint broke a two-day losing streak on Tuesday, gaining despite the central bank cutting interest rates for a third straight month and doubt over Budapest's chances of sealing an IMF aid deal. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Warming temperatures and forecasts for increasing renewable generation in the region weighed on central European day ahead power prices on Tuesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.005 25.025 0.08 2.11 vs Dollar 19.318 19.369 0.26 2.1 Czech Equities 958.96 958.96 -0.54 5.25 U.S. Equities 13,107.21 13,107.21 0 7.28 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== AREVA NOT GIVING UP: Areva Chief Executive Luc Oursel said the company will file a complaint with the Czech anti-monopoly office (UOHS) against its exclusion from the tender to enlarge CEZ's nuclear power plant Temelin. If necessary it will also turn to Brussels. It will use all legal means to challenge the expulsion, which Oursel said hurt the reputation of Areva worldwide. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 DETMAROVICE POWER PLANT SALE: Power trading company Ceska Energie is offering up to 7 billion crowns ($363.23 million) for CEZ's Detmarovice hard coal-burning power station. It is the highest bid. Energy group EPH is offering 600 million crown while NWR is offering only 300 million crowns. The report added CEZ valued the plant at 500 million crowns. here Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.2718 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)