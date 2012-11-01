PRAGUE, Nov 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== End-October budget balance data Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank (CNB) governing board to meet on interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1200 GMT with a news conference to follow at 1330 GMT. Majority of economists in a Reuters poll expect the bank to keep the key two-week repo rate unchanged at record low 0.25 percent. Related news: PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Related news: PRAGUE - Used car dealer AAA Auto to release third quarter results. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= GOVT SUPPORT SHRINKS: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas's support in parliament dwindled to a minority on Wednesday when a deputy quit the ruling party, heightening a rebellion in its ranks and raising the risk of a government collapse next week. Story: Related news: CEZ MAY QUIT ALBANIA: CEZ may decide to pull out of Albania by the end of this year if it cannot resolve its dispute with the Balkan country's authorities over power imports and prices, a board member of the Czech utility said. Story: Related news: PANASONIC TO SHUT CZECH PLANT: Panasonic Corp will shut its Czech factory making LCD panels for flat televisions by the end of the year and lay off all 590 staff, a company spokeswoman said. Story: Related news: C.BANKERS' COMMENTS: The Czech central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at their record lows on Thursday and prepare markets for potential forex interventions but not opt to make any such moves for now. Following are their latest remarks on policy: Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown led central European currencies lower on Wednesday as the country's shrinking manufacturing sector prompted investors to sell before an interest rate decision. Story: Related news: ZLIN: When Tomas Bata turned the Czech town of Zlin into a global shoe capital and created a "utopian" factory village for his workers almost a century ago, his red-brick architecture won widespread praise from the likes of Le Corbusier as a "shining phenomenon". Story: Related news: CME WANTS TO BOOST LIQUIDITY: Central European Media Enterprises (CME) is exploring using new equity financing and asset sales to improve its liquidity, Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: FINMIN ECON OUTLOOK: The Czech Finance Ministry released the following quarterly update of its macroeconomic forecasts for 2012-2015. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day-head electricity prices dropped on Wednesday as a regional holiday sapped demand and forecasts called for an increase in wind power, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.071 25.065 -0.02 1.86 vs Dollar 19.32 19.312 -0.04 2.09 Czech Equities 970.88 970.88 0.14 6.56 U.S. Equities 13,096.46 13,107.21 -0.08 7.19 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== LENDING: The Czech central bank data showed consumer loans fell by more than 4 percent in real terms year on year by the end September to 198.7 billion crowns, contributing to stagnation of household demand. However, interest rates on consumer loans rose by more than half a percent to 13.66 percent despite a drop in official interest rates to record low. Banks have increased margins. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)