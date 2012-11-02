PRAGUE, Nov 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== BRNO - Prime Minister Petr Necas is looking to quash a small rebellion over tax hikes in his Civic Democrats (ODS) party at a congress on Nov 2-4. The congress will be electing the party's chairman and Necas is running unopposed so far for re-election. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= RATES: The Czech central bank surprised investors by cutting its main interest rate close to zero on Thursday and said it would keep policy loose for an extended period to support the recession-hit economy. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown fell to a three-month low against the euro on Thursday after the central bank surprisingly cut interest rates to close to zero to support a recession-hit economy. Story: Related news: CEZ: Czech utility CEZ could walk out of Albania in the next few months after it failed to turn around its power distribution monopoly there, the World Bank said on Thursday. Story: Related news: BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 51.3 billion crown ($2.65 billion) deficit at the end of October, narrowing sharply from the month before thanks to the renewed flow of EU funds and a transfer of reserves to make up for a pension deficit. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '13 baseload contract hit an all-time low on Thursday, weighed down by low spot prices and falling carbon and oil, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.213 25.207 -0.02 1.3 vs Dollar 19.52 19.389 -0.68 1.07 Czech Equities 975.76 975.76 0.5 7.1 U.S. Equities 13,232.62 13,096.46 1.04 8.31 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== ODS CONGRESS: Prime Minister Petr Necas, fighting a small rebellion over tax hikes in his party, said he believed his government will continue after a party congress this weekend. He is running unopposed so far for the party chairmanship and said winning would give him a clear mandate to deal with the handful of rebels, whose votes he needs to pass the tax bill that is pegged to a confidence motion in a vote next week. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 TEMELIN: Necas said France's Areva made such mistakes that CEZ had no choice but to disqualify it from a multi-billion dollar tender to enlarge the Temelin nuclear power plant. CEZ is 70 percent state owned. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 PENSION REFORM: ING said it will not take part in the second-pillar pension system after its creation next year due to political uncertainty around it. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 TOBACCO: Cigarette sales fell 6.2 percent year-on-year to the end of September, while demand for loose tobacco rose 15 percent. Lidove Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)