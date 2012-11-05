PRAGUE, Nov 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September retail sales data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek and Industry and Trade Minister Martin Kuba to hold a joint news conference on fuel tax evasion at 1130 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold an extraordinary session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). Budget proposal for next year on the schedule. News conference to follow. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= GOVT: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas won re-election as head of the centre-right Civic Democrats on Sunday and must quickly tackle a rebellion among the party's backbenchers that could bring down his cabinet next week. Story: Related news: PENSION REFORM: Czech's left-wing opposition advised asset managers on Friday to ignore a government pension reform slated to launch in January and wait for the next election after which the changes may be reversed. Story: Related news:  CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown extended losses on Friday, pressured by the chance of intervention to weaken the currency, and the leu inched up after Romania's central bank kept interest rates unchanged. Story: Related news: CEE FX POLL: Central European currencies are expected to tread water in the next few months as central banks in the region scramble to help slowing economies with interest rate cuts, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MONEY: Following a surprise cut in interest rates in the Czech Republic and three reductions in Hungary in as many months, officials in the EU's biggest eastern economy, Poland, should finally bow to expectations and begin an easing cycle next week. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power rose on Friday on forecasts for declining renewable production in the region while Czech Cal '13 contract rose after touching an all-time low in the previous session, traders said. Story: Related news: DRUZHBA: Russia is seeking to increase oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic, Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday. Story: Related news: FED CUP: The Czech Republic reclaimed the Fed Cup after Lucie Safarova thumped Serbia's Jelena Jankovic to give the home team an unbeatable 3-1 lead. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.218 25.236 0.07 1.28 vs Dollar 19.648 19.637 -0.06 0.43 Czech Equities 980.93 980.93 0.53 7.66 U.S. Equities 13,093.16 13,232.62 -1.05 7.17 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== GOVT: The newspaper, without citing sources, said Prime Minister Petr Necas might be prepared to back off raising sales tax to win support of a handful of rebel deputies before a confidence vote this week. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 RATING: The Czech Republic faces the risk of a rating downgrade if the government fell, a deputy finance finance minister said. A downdgrade would cost around 10 billion crowns in higher costs next year, Jan Gregor said. Pravo, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)