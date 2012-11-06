PRAGUE, Nov 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September foreign trade data at 0800 GMT. September industrial and construction data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Telecoms operator Telefonica Czech Republic , a unit of Spain's Telefonica, holds nine-month results conference call at 1300 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue its session. The agenda includes the third reading of a tax package that is combined with a confidence vote. Prime Minister Petr Necas is racing to sway a handful of rebel deputies in his party to support the tax hikes. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= BUDGET ALTERNATIVE: The Czech government intends to pressure rebellious lawmakers who have resisted tax hikes by proposing instead to make 2013 spending cuts worth more than 1 percent of the country's annual output. Story: Related news: FUEL TRADING: The Czech government will tighten rules for companies trading fuels to clamp down on tax evasion estimated at up to 8 billion crowns ($406.9 million) a year, the finance and industry ministries said on Monday. Story: Related news:  CEE MARKETS: The zloty eased against the euro on Monday as investors positioned for a rate cut by the Polish central bank, which would be its first reduction in more than three years. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: The benchmark Czech Cal '13 baseload contract hit a fresh all-time low on Monday, dragged down by low spot prices in the region in a bearish market, trader said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.218 25.284 0.26 1.28 vs Dollar 19.723 19.781 0.29 0.05 Czech Equities 988.2 988.2 0.74 8.46 U.S. Equities 13,112.44 13,093.16 0.15 7.32 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CEZ SALES: Gascontrol offered 1 billion crowns for CEZ's Detmarovice coal-fired plant, which is the second highest bid after a reported 7 billion crown offer from Ceska Energie. EPH was third with a 600 million crown offer. Cyrrus brokerage analyst Martin Hatlapatka said a fair price would be 1-2 billion crowns. Detmarovice is one of five plants CEZ has put up for sale in order to meet EU regulator demands. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 HEATING PLANTS: E.ON and Alpiq Generation, seen as medium-sized players in the Czech heating market, are looking to sell their stakes in heating plant, the head of Dalkia heating business said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 SKODA AUTO: Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen unit, plans special Christmas shifts for its Rapid and new generation Octavia models. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 TEMELIN TENDER: The anti-monopoly office will set to receive Areva's appeal against its disqualification from the multi-billion dollar tender to expand CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant. The office said it will be one of the most difficult cases in its history. The government's special envoy for the tender said Areva only had a small chance to block the tender. Lidove Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)