==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
October grain harvest estimate at 0800 GMT.
October foreign exchange reserves data at 0900 GMT.
==========================EVENTS===============================
PRAGUE - Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) and Labour and Social
Affair Ministry to hold a joint news conference on new
methodology of registered unemployment rate calculation at 1000
GMT.
PRAGUE - First round of VAR/23 and 3.40%/15
government bond auctions.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue its
session. The agenda includes the third reading of a tax package
that is combined with a confidence vote. Prime Minister Petr
Necas is racing to sway a handful of rebel deputies in his party
to support the tax hikes.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
TAX DEAL: The Czech centre-right cabinet will survive a
parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday after a group of
backbenchers in the ruling centre-right Civic Democratic Party
gave up a rebellion threatening to bring down Prime Minister
Petr Necas.
CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Czech crown weakened
against the euro on Tuesday, driven by the prospect of looser
monetary policy and weak output data in Prague, while other
emerging European currencies posted small gains.
RETAIL BOND ISSUE: The Czech Finance Ministry saw strong
demand at a retail bond sale that kicked off on Monday, with
thrifty Czechs taking advantage of higher rates of return than
those available on bank deposits.
CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power slumped on
Tuesday due to forecasts for a big jump in renewable output in
the region, while long-term prices climbed off an all-time low a
day earlier, traders said.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Czech industrial output fell 7.1 percent
on an annual basis in September due to fewer working days and
led by a decline in car production, data showed on Tuesday.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 25.245 25.28 0.14 1.17
vs Dollar 19.606 19.721 0.58 0.64
Czech Equities 995.52 995.52 0.74 9.27
U.S. Equities 13,245.68 13,112.44 1.02 8.42
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
BUDGET: Although the government's tax rise bill should go
through the lower house, the 2013 budget will still need to find
4 billion crowns in savings to compensate for a lowered growth
outlook next year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
OIL: Hungarian MOL and its Slovak unit Slovnaft
are planning to modernise the Adria pipeline from Croatia, which
could free up 1.5 million tonnes a year of crude for the Czech
Republic.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
PRESIDENTIAL VOTE: Eleven candidates met the deadline
requirements to run in the country's first direct presidential
election next year.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1
TEMELIN TENDER: According to the paper's sources, Areva did
not guarantee a maximum price and maximum construction time in
its bid to enlarge CEZ's Temelin nuclear power
plant. Areva was disqualified from the bidding last month.
E15, page 7
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
