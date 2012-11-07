PRAGUE, Nov 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== October grain harvest estimate at 0800 GMT. October foreign exchange reserves data at 0900 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) and Labour and Social Affair Ministry to hold a joint news conference on new methodology of registered unemployment rate calculation at 1000 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of VAR/23 and 3.40%/15 government bond auctions. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue its session. The agenda includes the third reading of a tax package that is combined with a confidence vote. Prime Minister Petr Necas is racing to sway a handful of rebel deputies in his party to support the tax hikes. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= TAX DEAL: The Czech centre-right cabinet will survive a parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday after a group of backbenchers in the ruling centre-right Civic Democratic Party gave up a rebellion threatening to bring down Prime Minister Petr Necas. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Czech crown weakened against the euro on Tuesday, driven by the prospect of looser monetary policy and weak output data in Prague, while other emerging European currencies posted small gains. Story: Related news: RETAIL BOND ISSUE: The Czech Finance Ministry saw strong demand at a retail bond sale that kicked off on Monday, with thrifty Czechs taking advantage of higher rates of return than those available on bank deposits. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power slumped on Tuesday due to forecasts for a big jump in renewable output in the region, while long-term prices climbed off an all-time low a day earlier, traders said. Story: Related news: INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Czech industrial output fell 7.1 percent on an annual basis in September due to fewer working days and led by a decline in car production, data showed on Tuesday. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.245 25.28 0.14 1.17 vs Dollar 19.606 19.721 0.58 0.64 Czech Equities 995.52 995.52 0.74 9.27 U.S. Equities 13,245.68 13,112.44 1.02 8.42 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== BUDGET: Although the government's tax rise bill should go through the lower house, the 2013 budget will still need to find 4 billion crowns in savings to compensate for a lowered growth outlook next year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 OIL: Hungarian MOL and its Slovak unit Slovnaft are planning to modernise the Adria pipeline from Croatia, which could free up 1.5 million tonnes a year of crude for the Czech Republic. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 PRESIDENTIAL VOTE: Eleven candidates met the deadline requirements to run in the country's first direct presidential election next year. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1 TEMELIN TENDER: According to the paper's sources, Areva did not guarantee a maximum price and maximum construction time in its bid to enlarge CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant. Areva was disqualified from the bidding last month. E15, page 7 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)