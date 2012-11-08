PRAGUE, Nov 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ third-quarter results news conference at 0900 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Komercni Banka third-quarter results news conference at 0830 GMT, conference call at 1530 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue its session. Related news: PRAGUE - Second round of VAR/23 and 3.40%/15 government bond auctions. Related news: ==========================MORNING NEWS========================= CEZ OUTLOOK: Czech electricity company CEZ slightly lowered its full-year 2012 net profit outlook to 40 billion crowns ($2.01 billion) from 41 billion due to developments in its Albanian division, it said on Thursday. Story: Related news: KOMERCNI RESULTS: Czech lender Komercni Banka's third-quarter net profit more than doubled to 3.32 billion crowns ($166.44 million), thanks to a sharp drop in provisions for losses on loans and securities. Story: Related news: UNEMPLOYMENT:The Czech unemployment rate rose to 8.5 percent of the workforce in October, the Labour Ministry said on Thursday, just above the forecast in a Reuters poll. Story: Related news: FORTUNA RESULTS: Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 6.2 percent drop in nine-month core profit (EBITDA) due to higher gaming taxes and costs from a new lottery division, it said on Thursday. Story: Related news: PHILIP MORRIS REVENUE: Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR's revenue rose 8.9 percent in the first nine months of 2012 to 9.6 billion crowns ($481.99 million) thanks to a rise in exports. Story: Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= GOVT SURVIVES: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas won a confidence vote in parliament and pushed through tax rises on Wednesday after quelling a rebellion that threatened to bring down his centre-right government. Story: Related news: PENSION REFORM: The lower house of the Czech parliament on Wednesday cleared the way for pension reform to get underway next year, giving its final approval to legislation that will allow change, a victory for the country's unpopular and unstable government. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies weakened against a falling euro on Wednesday, led by the zloty after Poland's central bank slashed interest rates for the first time in three years and flagged another cut next month. Story: Related news: RETAIL BOND ISSUE: The Czech Finance Ministry is likely to end the subscription period for its retail bond offering sooner than planned due to high demand, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech long-term power fell on Wednesday with traders saying the benchmark contract had room to decline further due to low spot prices that have dragged down the curve. Story: Related news: =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== RESTITUTION: The lower house overrode a Senate veto of the centre-right government's church restitution bill, a key piece of its legislative agenda. www.ihned.cz Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)