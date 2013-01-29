PRAGUE, Jan 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ TOMSIK ON THE CROWN: The Czech central bank is ready to sell crowns on the market if it needs to loosen policy further, but remains committed to targetting inflation rather than the exchange rate, Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty led emerging European currencies lower on Monday, with the Hungarian forint hitting its lowest in eight months as investors sold on expectations of more rate cuts and economic weakness. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power was mixed on Monday with Czech and Slovak prices plunging on more renewables and warmer weather, and Hungarian prompt climbing due to less hydro supply and limited cross border capacity, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.665 25.702 0.14 -2.46 vs Dollar 19.103 19.082 -0.11 -0.62 Czech Equities 1,012.57 1,012.57 -1.14 -2.52 U.S. Equities 13,881.93 13,895.98 -0.1 5.94 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== POTENTIAL CENTRAL BANK BOARD MEMBER NOMINEE: Economist Jiri Rusnok, a former minister in a Social Democrats-led government between 1998-2002, was mentioned by President-elect Milos Zeman as a possible candidate for the Czech central bank governing board. Rusnok said he would consider an offer to join the board if he got one although he was not spending time thinking about it right now as it may only happen far in the future. He said the centre-right government of Prime Minister Petr Necas should not have only emphasized budget cuts. It should have also taken measures to improve the mood and expectations of people. Rusnok is a member of NERV, an advisory body to Necas' government. He stressed NERV did not have any executive power. He said the central bank "works very well". The only reservation he had was that the board members, all appointed by euro-sceptic president Klaus, were not diplomatic enough when it comes to various European initiatives. Hospodarske Noviny,page 3 TEMELIN TENDER GOES ON: CEZ Chief Executive Martin Novak said the tender to enlarge its nuclear power station continues according to plan, regardless the presently low power prices. After the company picks a winner - Russian firm Atomstroyexport and Japanese group Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse are the remaining bidders in the multi-billion dollar tender after Areva was excluded - there will be a four-year period during which a detailed design will be created and all permissions received, Novak said. The project can be stopped any time during that period. Novak said CEZ was negotiating to receive government guarantees for the price of power produced in the new blocks. For details see: Novak said that according to CEZ calculations the government costs for the Temelin guarantees would be only a fragment of what it pays to support renewable resources. Pravo, page 15 NOVA ADD SALES TUMBLE: Advertising sales at CME's Czech unit Nova fell by a half in the first two weeks of 2013 due to hike in prices by the commercial TV station. Competing Prima TV add sales rose by 25 percent in the period. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.9881 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)