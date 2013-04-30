PRAGUE, April 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= March money supply data at 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== EXPLOSION IN CENTRAL PRAGUE: An explosion in central Prague on Monday, probably caused by gas, injured as many as 40 people, officials said, and neighbouring buildings - including the National Theatre - had to be evacuated. Story: Related news: CME TO OFFER SHARES: Loss-making broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) plans to raise around $400 million gross, mostly from top shareholder Time Warner, to cut debt amid plunging advertising revenues. Story: Related news: ERSTE SEES 2ND HALF UPTICK: Green shoots of recovery in central and eastern Europe trouble spots will help Erste Group Bank chop risk provisions this year, the region's number-three lender said. Story: Related news: TELEFONICA SEES RECORD GAIN IN CUSTOMERS: Telefonica Czech Republic expects a record rise in new contract customers in the second quarter after cutting mobile rates and launching unlimited calling packages as part of a price war shaking up the Czech market. Story: Related news: EVRAZ TO RESTART PRODUCTION IN OSTRAVA: Czech company Evraz Vitkovice Steel, a unit of Russia's Evraz, is to resume primary steel production on May 1, it said on Monday, nearly a month after output was halted due to poor demand. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint led a firming of Central European currencies on Monday as investors' hunger for high yields overcame concerns over Hungarian monetary policy under its new governor. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Higher consumption fuelled by cool weather and a dip in renewable generation that crimped supply propped up central European day ahead power on Monday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.686 25.652 -0.13 -2.55 vs Dollar 19.601 19.566 -0.18 -3.24 Czech Equities 964.43 964.43 0.62 -7.15 U.S. Equities 14,818.75 14,712.55 0.72 13.08 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ SKODA SALES FALTER: Operating profit at Skoda, a unit of Volkswagen, fell by nearly 50 percent to 112 million euros in the first three months of the year as revenues fell to 2.4 billion euros from 2.9 billion a year ago. Deliveries dropped by 9.2 percent year on year to 220,433 units and sales fell by 13.3 percent to 179,000 cars. The company said the deterioration was due to changes in the range of its models and a gradual switch to a new Octavia model. The continuing weakness on European markets was also an influence. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 PUBLISHING: Economia publishing house, which releases daily Hospodarske Noviny, weeklies Ekonom and Respekt among others, and which is owned by Zdenek and Michaela Bakala, will buy Centrum Holdings from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus . Centrum controls the third largest portal on Czech internet market. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 RAILWAYS: CD Cargo recorded at 1.9 billion crown ($97.01 million) loss last year, down from a 34 million loss a year ago. Revenue was flat at 15.3 billion. The volume of transported freight fell by 7 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 HOME CREDIT IPO: Home Credit B.V., which provides consumer loans in central and eastern Europe, is undergoing a restructuring so that the company can sell its shares in an initial public offering in London and Hong Kong, CEO Jiri Smejc said. The restructuring could be finished within three years as the soonest. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 OPAP: Jiri Smejc, who owns a share in Emma Delta, the sole bidder for Greek gambling monopoly said he would hold talks with representatives of the Greek privatisation fund. In a response to the Greek privatisation fund requirement that Emma Delta improves its bid to 650 million euros from 622 million, Smejc said: "We will not let them push us somewhere where we do not want to be." Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 DETMAROVICE POWER PLANT: Gascontrol is offering 1.3 billion crowns for the Detmarovice hard coal-fired power plant that CEZ aims to sell. Hospodarkse Noviny, page 14 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. 