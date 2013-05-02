PRAGUE, May 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for April due out at 0730 GMT End-April budget balance data at 1200 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on policy. It will also introduce its new staff quarterly forecast. An announcement is expected at 1100 GMT with a news conference to follow at 1230 GMT. *Poll on Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== Q4 GDP SHRINKS DEEPER: Czech fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, revised data by the Czech Statistics Bureau showed, deeper than the 0.2 contraction reported earlier. Story: Related news: POLL ON CEE CURRENCIES: Central European currencies are seen firming in the next 12 months due to expected recovery in the region's main trade markets in the euro zone, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. Story: Related news: CNB BOARD MEMBERS: The Czech central bank (CNB) is expected to keep its benchmark two-week repo rate at a record low 0.05 percent on Thursday, and hold off intervening against the crown following the unit's losses in past weeks. Following are recent remarks by the bank's governing board members on policy. Story: Related news: CZECH INVESTORS IN LARGE GREEK DEAL: Greece has secured the first of the privatisation deals required under its international bailout, with the sale of its 33 percent stake in betting firm OPAP to a Greek-Czech investment fund. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Polish 10-year bond yields fell to an all-time low on Tuesday after the largest central European economy secured most of its borrowing needs for this year, while central bank comments triggered a bounce in Hungary's forint. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Weak demand due to a holiday across the region and increased supply from solar generation sent central European day ahead power tumbling on Tuesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.694 25.782 0.34 -2.58 vs Dollar 19.472 19.554 0.42 -2.57 Czech Equities 968.02 968.02 0.37 -6.8 U.S. Equities 14,700.95 14,839.8 -0.94 12.19 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ INVESTIGATIONS: Senior Prague State Prosecutor Lenka Bradacova said there were tens of cases that the anti-corruption police led by Tomas Martinec handled without the prosecutor's supervision required by law. One such case was the investigation of the company Amun.re and its 5 billion crowns ($256.69 million) sale of solar power plants to state-run power utility CEZ. The anti-corruption police shelved the case despite serious findings by the analytical department of the Finance Ministry. Bradacova said the problem was the wrong set-up of the system which causes the anti-corruption police to be overwhelmed, rather than an effort to sweep sensitive cases under the rug. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 SKODA SEES RECOVER IN H2: Skoda board chairman Winfried Vahland said he expected a drop in sales in the second quarter, but he hoped that the car maker will start selling more in the second half. He said he expected the company to report "a positive result" for the whole of 2013. Ekonom, page 40 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com