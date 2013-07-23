PRAGUE, July 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ========================MORNING NEWS========================== UNIPETROL CUTS LOSS: Czech oil group Unipetrol cut its net loss in the second quarter to 426 million crowns ($21.66 million) thanks to a positive contribution from the petrochemical and retail segments and hedging gains. Story: Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ NUCLEAR DEAL FACES DELAY: Czech power group CEZ may delay the expansion of its nuclear power plant Temelin by 12-18 months due to doubts over state guarantees of future electricity prices, a CEZ board member was quoted as saying. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European emerging currencies firmed on Monday, with the forint and the zloty leading gains in cautious trading ahead of a Hungarian central bank policy meeting on Tuesday, where a rate cut is widely expected. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices rose on Monday due to low wind generation supply in the region and warm temperatures that boosted consumption, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.924 25.939 0.06 -3.5 vs Dollar 19.658 19.655 -0.02 -3.54 Czech Equities 881.51 881.51 -0.29 -15.13 U.S. Equities 15,545.55 15,543.74 0.01 18.63 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ SUPPORT FOR NEW GOVT: Centrist party LIDEM chief Karolina Peake said she assumed her party's eight deputies will vote against the interim cabinet of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok during a confidence vote expected around August 8. Pravo, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)