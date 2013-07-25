PRAGUE, July 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
ECONOMIC DATA
July business cycle survey at 0700 GMT
EVENTS
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - Second round of 1.50%/19 and 2.50%/28
government bond auctions.
PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction.
TOP NEWS
STRONG DEMAND FOR BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold
1.90 billion crowns ($96.83 million) worth of 1.50/19 government
bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at
an auction on Wednesday.
TELEFONICA PROFIT DOWN ON FALLING SALES: Telefonica Czech
Republic's second-quarter net profit fell 18 percent
year on year, hurt by high costs and falling revenue, the
company majority owned by Spain's Telefonica said.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint continued to weaken on
Wednesday on expectations for further monetary easing, but
losses were limited after the government announced plans to talk
to banks about a solution to tackle foreign currency loans.
MOODY'S CUTS NWR: Rating agency Moody's downgraded New World
Resources rating to CAA1 from B2, stable outlook.
CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power jumped on
Wednesday, boosted by lingering above-average temperatures in
the region and a drop in supply from renewable sources, traders
said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.854 25.863 0.03 -3.22
vs Dollar 19.573 19.545 -0.14 -3.1
Czech Equities 904.77 904.77 1.1 -12.89
U.S. Equities 15,542.24 15,567.74 -0.16 18.61
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
PRESS DIGEST
CEZ TO PROVIDE TELECOM SERVICES: Czech power group CEZ
will become mobile virtual network operator as of the
autumn using the network of Telefonica Czech Republic.
The power group will use its portfolio of 3.5 million clients to
whom it sells electricity.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
RAIFFEISENBANK PLANS LAYOFFS: Raiffeisenbank will
sack dozens to hundreds of people by the end of the year, its
chief Mario Drosc said. It will decide by September about the
exact number, he said.
Lidove Noviny, page 14
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)