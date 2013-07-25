PRAGUE, July 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July business cycle survey at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - Second round of 1.50%/19 and 2.50%/28 government bond auctions. Related news: PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ STRONG DEMAND FOR BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 1.90 billion crowns ($96.83 million) worth of 1.50/19 government bonds in the first, competitive round of bidding at an auction on Wednesday. Story: Related news: TELEFONICA PROFIT DOWN ON FALLING SALES: Telefonica Czech Republic's second-quarter net profit fell 18 percent year on year, hurt by high costs and falling revenue, the company majority owned by Spain's Telefonica said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint continued to weaken on Wednesday on expectations for further monetary easing, but losses were limited after the government announced plans to talk to banks about a solution to tackle foreign currency loans. Story: Related news: MOODY'S CUTS NWR: Rating agency Moody's downgraded New World Resources rating to CAA1 from B2, stable outlook. Story: [ID:nWLB0047N ] Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power jumped on Wednesday, boosted by lingering above-average temperatures in the region and a drop in supply from renewable sources, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.854 25.863 0.03 -3.22 vs Dollar 19.573 19.545 -0.14 -3.1 Czech Equities 904.77 904.77 1.1 -12.89 U.S. Equities 15,542.24 15,567.74 -0.16 18.61 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ CEZ TO PROVIDE TELECOM SERVICES: Czech power group CEZ will become mobile virtual network operator as of the autumn using the network of Telefonica Czech Republic. The power group will use its portfolio of 3.5 million clients to whom it sells electricity. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 RAIFFEISENBANK PLANS LAYOFFS: Raiffeisenbank will sack dozens to hundreds of people by the end of the year, its chief Mario Drosc said. It will decide by September about the exact number, he said. Lidove Noviny, page 14 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)