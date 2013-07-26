PRAGUE, July 26 Here are news stories, press
===========================TOP NEWS============================
FINMIN BEARISH ON GROWTH: The Czech Finance Ministry slashed
its 2013 economic forecast on Thursday, predicting a 1.5 percent
contraction and taking one of the more bearish views on the
economy after a deeper than expected fall in the first quarter.
For TABLE:
ALL CEN.BANKERS AT AUGUST MEETING: All Czech central bank
board members will attend the bank's Aug 1 monetary policy
meeting, the bank said.
DEBT SALES: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 28.82 million
crowns ($1.47 million) worth of 1.50/19 government bonds
in the second, non-competitive round of an auction.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint led most central European
currencies lower on Thursday and bond yields rose after a weak
auction as Budapest's new controversial push to tackle foreign
currency loans in the economy exposed assets to more turbulence.
CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power slipped on
Thursday due to lower consumption going into the weekend and
expectations for a sharp rise in solar supply, traders said.
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
LIMITING PRESIDENT'S POWERS: The Constitutional Law
committee of the parliament is prepared an amendment of the
Constitution that would clearly define presidents powers in
appointing the government. It would also partly limit his role.
The draft proposes that the president cannot procrastinate
when naming a prime minister and it eliminates his second chance
to appoint a premier.
The main proponent of the changes is conservative TOP09
while the centre-right Civic Democrats (ODS) and the centre-left
Social Democrats (CSSD) are split.
Pravo, page 1
LIMITING SUPPORT FOR RENEABLES: The cabinet approved a draft
that limits the state's support of new reneable energy resources
and cuts consumers' contribution to 495 crowns per megawatt hour
from 583 crowns as of next year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)