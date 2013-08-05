PRAGUE, Aug 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== June retail sales data at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ ROW BEFORE CONFIDENCE VOTE: The new Czech cabinet has embarked on a bureaucratic purge, provoking the kind of conflict over democratic legitimacy that is dividing a number of central and eastern European countries two decades after the fall of communism. Story: Related news: PRESIDENT'S HEALTH: Czech President Milos Zeman, known for his love of alcohol and smoking, was told on Friday to drastically cut down on both after being diagnosed with diabetes, the health minister said. Story: Related news: IMF CUTS GDP OUTLOOK: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut the Czech Republic's economic outlook as a slump in the euro area and weak domestic demand weigh. Story: Related news: DEFICIT BELOW 3 PCT: Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok said on Friday his government would keep the budget deficit below 3 percent of economic output. Story: Related news: EU COMMISSION APPROVES CHVALETICE SALE: Czech power utility CEZ said on Friday the European Commission has cleared the sale of its Chvaletice coal-fuelled power plant to privately-held Litvinovska Uhelna. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint rebounded from a six-week low on Friday after slower U.S. jobs growth eased some nerves over the trimming of stimulus measures, while Poland's zloty rose on signs of recovery in central and eastern Europe's largest economy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European power prices for the next working day rose on Friday, supported by forecasts for above-average temperatures and a decline in wind generation levels in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.844 25.857 0.05 -3.18 vs Dollar 19.459 19.445 -0.07 -2.5 Czech Equities 948.07 948.07 1.35 -8.73 U.S. Equities 15,658.36 15,628.02 0.19 19.49 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ POLISH PHARMACIES: Czech-Slovak group Penta Investments is buying 29 Partner Pharma drug stores in Poland, a Penta spokesman told the paper. The price tag is 15-20 million euros, the paper said, citing no sources. The transaction is now assessed by the Polish anti-monopoly watchdog. Penta is also interested in Poland's second largest network of pharmacies Mediq and drug distributor ACP Pharma that it seeks to buy in one package from private equity fund Advent International. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 CONFIDENCE VOTE: Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok said on Sunday he expected to receive 96-97 votes in the parliament confirmation vote on Wednesday. He said he believed that would be enough for his cabinet to win the chamber's confidence. Two deputies are in jail so at least 5 MPs will have to be absent in the 200-seat lower chamber for Rusnok's prediction to come true. In the meanwhile, the former coalition still claims to have 101 votes against Rusnok. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 EARLY ELECTION: Conservative TOP09, member of the former centre-right coalition, said it would support a plan to call an early election, if the Rusnok administration wins confidence on Wednesday. Pravo, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)