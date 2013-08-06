PRAGUE, Aug 6 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
June foreign trade data at 0700 GMT
June industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT
Real-time economic data releases...................
Previous stories on Czech data............
Overview of economic data and forecasts.........
Updates on CEE currencies...........................
===========================TOP NEWS============================
JULY RETAIL SALES FALL: Unadjusted retail sales, including
the sales and repair of cars and fuel sales, dipped by 2.7
percent compared with a year ago.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The leu firmed slightly on Monday even though
Romania's central bank cut interest rates more deeply than
expected to boost the economy. Other Central European currencies
were mixed.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER:Hot dry weather propped up central European spot
power on Monday as prices in different countries diverged, with
Hungary day-ahead trading well above other markets due partly to
limited Balkan imports, traders said.
Story: Related news:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2013
vs Euro 25.879 25.899 0.08 -3.32
vs Dollar 19.518 19.552 0.17 -2.81
Czech Equities 948.01 948.01 -0.01 -8.73
U.S. Equities 15,612.13 15,658.36 -0.3 19.14
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
CONFIDENCE VOTE: The parliament caucus of the leading
leftist party the Social Democrats will decide today whether to
support the Rusnok cabinet in the confidence vote on Wednesday.
The party is split. (Its Deputy Chairman Michal Hasek wants the
party to support Rusnok while Chief Bohuslav Sobotka wants its
deputies to leave the chamber during the vote.)
Conservative TOP09 party caucus chief Petr Gazdik said he
assumed all 101 former coalition deputies who said they would
vote against the Rusnok cabinet will take part in the
Wednesday's vote.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1; Pravo, page 1
STEEL MILL: Evraz Vitkovice Steel, a unit of Russia's Evraz
, resumed production on Monday after more than a
month-long outage due to falling demand.
The company's spokesman said Evraz had an agreement with the
local unit of ArcelorMittal for iron deliveries until
the end of August.
E15, page 10
TELEFONICA AND VODAFONE PLAN JOINT PROJECT: Telefonica Czech
Republic and the local unit of Vodafone plan a
deal to merge all their infrastructures into a joint venture to
cut costs, the paper reports, citing an unnamed source.
Telefonica expects to save up to 4 billion crowns over
fifteen years thanks to such a deal.
As part of the deal, Vodafone would pay Telefonica 40
million euros because the latter's infrastructure is more
developed and Vodafone will benefit from that, the paper says,
citing an internal document from one of the companies.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
For Instant Views of key economic data click on
For summary of economic data and forecasts
For diary of forthcoming Czech events
For calendar of east European economic indicators
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United
States and other Group of Seven countries see
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)