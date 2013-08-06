PRAGUE, Aug 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== June foreign trade data at 0700 GMT June industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ JULY RETAIL SALES FALL: Unadjusted retail sales, including the sales and repair of cars and fuel sales, dipped by 2.7 percent compared with a year ago. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The leu firmed slightly on Monday even though Romania's central bank cut interest rates more deeply than expected to boost the economy. Other Central European currencies were mixed. Story: Related news: CEE POWER:Hot dry weather propped up central European spot power on Monday as prices in different countries diverged, with Hungary day-ahead trading well above other markets due partly to limited Balkan imports, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.879 25.899 0.08 -3.32 vs Dollar 19.518 19.552 0.17 -2.81 Czech Equities 948.01 948.01 -0.01 -8.73 U.S. Equities 15,612.13 15,658.36 -0.3 19.14 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ CONFIDENCE VOTE: The parliament caucus of the leading leftist party the Social Democrats will decide today whether to support the Rusnok cabinet in the confidence vote on Wednesday. The party is split. (Its Deputy Chairman Michal Hasek wants the party to support Rusnok while Chief Bohuslav Sobotka wants its deputies to leave the chamber during the vote.) Conservative TOP09 party caucus chief Petr Gazdik said he assumed all 101 former coalition deputies who said they would vote against the Rusnok cabinet will take part in the Wednesday's vote. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1; Pravo, page 1 STEEL MILL: Evraz Vitkovice Steel, a unit of Russia's Evraz , resumed production on Monday after more than a month-long outage due to falling demand. The company's spokesman said Evraz had an agreement with the local unit of ArcelorMittal for iron deliveries until the end of August. E15, page 10 TELEFONICA AND VODAFONE PLAN JOINT PROJECT: Telefonica Czech Republic and the local unit of Vodafone plan a deal to merge all their infrastructures into a joint venture to cut costs, the paper reports, citing an unnamed source. Telefonica expects to save up to 4 billion crowns over fifteen years thanks to such a deal. As part of the deal, Vodafone would pay Telefonica 40 million euros because the latter's infrastructure is more developed and Vodafone will benefit from that, the paper says, citing an internal document from one of the companies. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)