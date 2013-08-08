PRAGUE, Aug 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July unemployment data at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - Parliament continues a session. Parties to agree on date of the next meeting at which they aim to dissolve the chamber to trigger an early eletion. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - Second round of 3.75%/19 and of VAR/23 government bond auctions. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ CHANCES OF EARLY ELECTION GROW: The new Czech cabinet formed by allies of leftist President Milos Zeman lost a confidence vote on Wednesday in a split vote that made it likely the country will hold an early election before the end of the year, possibly as soon as October. Story: Related news: PRESIDENT ZEMAN: Ultimately Czech President Milos Zeman couldn't quite beat the parliamentary arithmetic, but he still emerged on Wednesday with the upper hand over old political rivals in his remarkable comeback from the wilderness. Story: Related news: ZEMAN TO DEALY APPOINTING NEXT PM: Czech President Milos Zeman said on Wednesday he would not appoint a new prime minister for at least several weeks if the cabinet loses a parliamentary confidence vote as expected later on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu fell on Wednesday, leading emerging Central Europe's currency losses, after the country's central bank cut inflation forecasts, indicating more interest rate cuts may be on the way to aid the struggling economy. Story: Related news: BOND SALES: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 4.00 billion crowns ($205.02 million) worth of variable rate government bonds due 2023 in the first, competitive round of bidding. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Cross-border transmission capacity cuts that limited supply and hot weather that fuelled demand drove Slovak and Hungarian day-ahead power prices up above those of other countries in the region on Wednesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.898 25.932 0.13 -3.39 vs Dollar 19.425 19.445 0.1 -2.32 Czech Equities 955.51 955.51 0.59 -8.01 U.S. Equities 15,470.67 15,518.74 -0.31 18.06 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ NEXT PM: President Milos Zeman said he would require 101 notarised signatures of parliament deputies submitted to him by the person who wants to be given the second chance to form a government, if Rusnok's cabinet loses the confidence vote on Wednesday. (But parties are now likely to agree on an early election. ) Zeman also said that after an election, he would appoint as the next PM a representative (not necessarily a leader) of the winning party. He told the paper it would be a representative recommended by the party. Pravo, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)