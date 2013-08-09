PRAGUE, Aug 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July inflation data at 0700 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =============================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - Minutes from the August 1 Czech central bank (CNB)governing board meeting at 0700 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session at 1000 GMT (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ PARLIAMENT TO DISSOLVE ITSELF NEXT WEEK: Czech political parties neared agreement on Thursday on holding an early election to end a stand-off with the president that has crippled policymaking for nearly two months as the economy struggles to recover from recession. Story: Related news: NETIA EYEING GTS: Polish telecoms group Netia is interested in taking over Poland-based GTS Central Europe to add to its recent acquisitions of local rivals, its chief executive said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies firmed on Thursday, supported by better sentiment in global markets, with the crown holding steady in the face of latest Czech political ructions and the forint also rising despite weak bond auctions. Story: Related news: TOP-UP AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 489.9 million crowns ($25.16 million) worth of variable-rate government bonds due 2023 in the second, non-competitive round of an auction Story: Related news: *For Story on 3.75/20 paper: CEE POWER: Cooler weather forecast for the Czech Republic that will ease demand pressured day ahead prices on Thursday while continued hot weather elsewhere in the region drove Hungarian and Slovak spot prices higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.797 25.831 0.13 -2.99 vs Dollar 19.278 19.285 0.04 -1.54 Czech Equities 970.94 970.94 1.61 -6.52 U.S. Equities 15,498.32 15,470.67 0.18 18.27 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ PARLIAMENT: President Milos Zeman Chief of Staff Vratislav Mynar said he did not expect Zeman to delay the formal move of dissolving the parliament, once the lower chamber approves its dissolution to trigger an early election. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)