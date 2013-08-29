PRAGUE, Aug 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==============================EVENTS========================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - Developer Orco Property Group to release first half results. Related news: ==========================MORNING NEWS========================= PEGAS RESTARTS EGYPT PLANT: Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens said core profit growth this year was likely to be at the lower end of its expectations due to rising polymer prices and instability in Egypt, where it is testing a new production line. Story: Related news: FORTUNA EARNINGS: Czech betting firm Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 34.5 percent jump in net profit for the first half of 2013 thanks to a rise in amounts staked and a lower loss on its lottery business, just missing expectations for a 37 percent rise. Story: Related news: ============================NEWS============================= CEE CURRENCIES: Central European currencies eased on Wednesday on heightened probability of a Western strike against Syria with the zloty leading regional losses amid policymaker comments on a cut in interest rates. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European power spot prices advanced on Wednesday, but gains were capped by forecasts of steady consumption and a rise in solar supply in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CZECH VIEW ON SYRIA: The foreign ministry said the Czech Republic continues to believe the only solution to the internal conflict in Syria is a diplomatic and peaceful one. Pravo, page 12 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.2018 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)