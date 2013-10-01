PRAGUE, Oct 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== ***For a POLL on upcoming data releases: ****** Q2 gross domestic product revised data at 0700 GMT. Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September due out at 0730 GMT. End-September budget balance data (1200 GMT) Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================NEWS============================= TELECOMS: Five companies signed up to provide next-generation mobile telephony services in the Czech Republic via an auction of radio frequencies in which bandwidth will be reserved for a new entrant to boost competition. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol has begun restarting a petrochemical steam cracker at its Litvinov plant and the unit should be in full operation on Wednesday, a company spokesman said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The leu eased slightly on Monday as the Romanian central bank cut rates to a record low, while other units in the European Union's eastern wing also moved little. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power prices rose on Monday, with the gain in Slovakia due to limited imports from the Czech Republic and in Hungary due partly to a nuclear outage, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.641 25.732 0.35 -2.37 vs Dollar 18.942 18.98 0.2 0.23 Czech Equities 957.62 957.62 -0.23 -7.81 U.S. Equities 15,129.67 15,258.24 -0.84 15.46 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ TELECOMS: Tasciane, one of the bidders in the auction for 4G networks, is a subsidiary of investment group KKCG. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 NWR/OKK: Petr Otava, the owner of Metalimex, which is buying New World Resources' (NWR) coke unit OKK, said he expected to return the business to profit in 2014 or 2015. He said OKK will continue to buy about the same amount of coal -- 650,000 tonnes -- from NWR's OKD mines. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8 VOTE: Centre-right parties the Civic Democrats and TOP09, whose ruling coalition collapsed in June, have lost nearly 1 million voters according to the most recent opinion polls. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.2673 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)