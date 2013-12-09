PRAGUE, Dec 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== November inflation data at 0800 GMT. October industrial and construction data at 0800 GMT. November unemployment data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS============================== BUDGET: The lower house of the Czech parliament approved the 2014 state budget draft in the first of three readings on Friday, setting a slightly higher deficit target than this year but still within EU deficit rules. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets ended mixed on Friday, awaiting clues from next week's inflation data on how much further room the region's central banks have to ease policy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech, Slovak and Polish day ahead prices rose on Friday on forecasts of lower temperatures, although that was partly offset by continued strong winds in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: OKD: Czech OKD mine will have a new head after the resignation of Chief Executive Jan Fabian, who also leaves the board of the company's owner, New World Resources (NWR) , the coal mining group said on Friday. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 27.433 27.475 0.15 -9.52 vs Dollar 20.026 20.084 0.29 -5.48 Czech Equities 975.32 975.32 -0.77 -6.1 U.S. Equities 16,020.2 15,821.51 1.26 22.25 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ PPF TO SELL STAKE IN EPH: Financial group PPF of the wealthiest Czech businessman, Petr Kellner, is about to sell its 44.44 pct stake in energy group Energeticky a prumyslovy holding (EPH) for estimated 30 billion crowns ($1.49 billion). The likely buyers are the remaining shareholders in EPH, Daniel Kretinsky and the J&T financial group, both getting equal share of the stake sold. Lidove noviny, page 1 KOMERCNI BANKA: Societe Generale's Komercni Banka might slightly raise its profit next year, athough the growth will not be as fast as in the past 10 years, the lender's new CEO Albert Le Dirac'h said in an interview. He also said that the cost of risk could grow slightly above 0.50 percent from just above 0.40 percent expected this year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 COALITION TALKS: Leaders of the three prospective coalition parties will meet on Tuesday to finalise their agreement on the tax policy of the next government. They still have to agree on the corporate tax, VAT and special sector tax for largest companies. In the latter group, telecoms might be omitted, so the levy could apply to banks only. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1; Pravo, page 2 CSSD REFERENDUM: Majority among the local chapters of the Social Democratic party reject the idea of an internal referendum on the coalition agreement, proposed by the party's chairman Bohuslav Sobotka. The agreement could be approved by the Central Committee on Dec 14, thus avoidig any further delay in the process of forming the government. Pravo, page 1 MINISTERS: President Milos Zeman said that he may reject some nominees for miniterial posts if he does not consider them to be experts in their field. Pravo, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com