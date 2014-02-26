PRAGUE, Feb 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - First auction round of 3.85%/21 and 2.50%/28 government bonds. Related news: ===========================NEWS============================== TELEFONICA CR: Telefonica Czech Republic reported a surprising 11.1 percent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter, beating expectations of a 22 percent decline after booking a one-off gain from compensation received on the basis of a network-sharing agreement. Story: Related news: ROMANIA: Large European energy firms have poured billions of euros into revamping Romania's ageing energy sector, but much-needed new projects are unlikely to materialize without clear, predictable policies, foreign investors said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: 4G: Huawei Technologies <HWT.UL will> build new high-speed LTE networks for all three Czech mobile operators, Czech news agency CTK reported on Tuesday, citing an official with the Chinese company's Czech division. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets were mixed on Tuesday as forecasts for economic recovery partly offset concerns that Ukraine's crisis and a possible breakup of Romania's coalition could hit markets. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts of wind power generation hitting its lowest level in over a week and expectations of reduced solar energy supply pushed day-ahead power prices in Central Europe higher on Tuesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ TELECOMS: The CTU telecoms regulator said Telefonica Czech Republic and T-Mobile sharing 4G networks was not a violation of conditions in the auction, which the two companies along with Vodafone last year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)