PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
PRAGUE - First auction round of 3.85%/21 and
2.50%/28 government bonds.
TELEFONICA CR: Telefonica Czech Republic reported
a surprising 11.1 percent rise in net profit for the fourth
quarter, beating expectations of a 22 percent decline after
booking a one-off gain from compensation received on the basis
of a network-sharing agreement.
ROMANIA: Large European energy firms have poured billions of
euros into revamping Romania's ageing energy sector, but
much-needed new projects are unlikely to materialize without
clear, predictable policies, foreign investors said on Tuesday.
4G: Huawei Technologies <HWT.UL will> build new high-speed
LTE networks for all three Czech mobile operators, Czech news
agency CTK reported on Tuesday, citing an official with the
Chinese company's Czech division.
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets were mixed on Tuesday
as forecasts for economic recovery partly offset concerns that
Ukraine's crisis and a possible breakup of Romania's coalition
could hit markets.
CEE POWER: Forecasts of wind power generation hitting its
lowest level in over a week and expectations of reduced solar
energy supply pushed day-ahead power prices in Central Europe
higher on Tuesday, traders said.
TELECOMS: The CTU telecoms regulator said Telefonica Czech
Republic and T-Mobile sharing 4G networks
was not a violation of conditions in the auction, which the two
companies along with Vodafone last year.
