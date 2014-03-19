PRAGUE, March 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - Finance Minister Andrej Babis to hold a news conference on tax proposals (0900 GMT). Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ TELEFONICA CR: Telefonica Czech Republic said on Tuesday Martin Vlcek would take over from David Melcon as chief financial officer from April 1. Story: Related news: AMAZON: The Czech Republic's second-largest city Brno dealt a blow to U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc's plans for a distribution centre in the south of the country, as councillors voted on Tuesday to reject some conditions for its construction. Story: Related news: TEMELIN: There is no reason to stop Czech utility CEZ's multi-billion dollar tender to enlarge the Temelin nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka was quoted as saying by news agency CTK on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CLIMATE: The European Union should set a less ambitious target to reduce carbon emissions by the end of the year and only raise it if a global reduction deal is reached next year, a Czech official said. Story: Related news: CEZ IN BULGARIA: Bulgaria has given three foreign-owned energy distributors until Wednesday to pay back money it says they owe to state power provider NEK or risk losing their licences, escalating a standoff that could hurt the country's investment climate. The chairman of Bulgaria's energy regulator, Boyan Boev, said the companies, controlled by Austrian EVN, Czech CEZ and Energo-Pro, must pay back 318 million levs ($226.4 million) to state utility NEK. Story: Related news: OECD: The Czech central bank should keep its policy of maintaining a weaker crown for no longer than six quarters, the OECD said on Tuesday in a regular survey of the central European economy. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary surprised investors by selling dollar bonds on Tuesday in a move which coincided with a surge of Central European assets as fears of an escalation of the Crimea crisis subsided. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: An expected surge in wind generated electricity drove Central European day ahead prices lower on Tuesday with warm weather crimping demand for heating, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.432 27.395 -0.14 -0.37 vs Dollar 19.681 19.702 0.11 0.93 Czech Equities 986.39 986.39 0.84 -0.27 U.S. Equities 16,336.19 16,247.22 0.55 -1.45 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ RUSSIA: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and other Czech politicians condemned Russia's signing of a treaty to Crimea part of it. Sobotka called it unacceptable. CTK news agency; Pravo, page 2 COAL: Environment Minister Richard Brabec would like to raise the fee paid on mining brown coal to 15 percent of the sale price from 1.5 percent. This would not apply to black coal. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.6704 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)