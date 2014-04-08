PRAGUE, April 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ CEZ BONDS: Czech utility CEZ accepted all offers to buy back bonds under a 139.8 million euros ($191.44 million) of a 600 million euro, 5.75 percent coupon issue due in 2015, it said on Monday. Story: Related news: NWR: Czech trade minister Jan Mladek said on Monday loss-making coal miner New World Resources needed 3 billion crowns ($149.72 million) or more in new capital or it would face bankruptcy. Story: Related news: JETS: Czech aviation company Aero Vodochody has agreed to sell 12 L-159 subsonic fighter jets from the Czech army's stock to Iraq, a spokesman for the company's owner said on Monday. Story: Related news: INDUSTRY: Czech industrial output rose by 6.7 percent year-on-year in February, above analysts' expectations after a boost from rising car production, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Monday. Story: Related news: TRADE: Czech foreign trade under the statistics office's national concept posted a 13.63 billion crown ($680.24 million) surplus in February, below forecasts, data showed on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: An expected surge in wind power output drove Czech and Slovak day ahead electricity lower on Monday while less supply due to power plant outages pushed up Hungarian spot prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.405 27.394 -0.04 -0.27 vs Dollar 19.941 19.936 -0.03 -0.38 Czech Equities 1,013.31 1,013.31 -0.48 2.45 U.S. Equities 16,245.87 16,412.71 -1.02 -2 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== PALESTINIAN ENVOY WAS KILLED BY OLD SEMTEX IN A BOOK Palestinian ambassador Jamal al-Jamal was killed by blast caused by the plastic explosive of Czech origin, Semtex, which was concealed in a book the ambassador took to his hands, a police source told the paper. The policeman said the Semtex was at least 30 years old, and therefore an attack against the ambassador could be ruled out. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)