PRAGUE, April 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
===========================NEWS================================
CEZ BONDS: Czech utility CEZ accepted all offers
to buy back bonds under a 139.8 million euros ($191.44 million)
of a 600 million euro, 5.75 percent coupon issue due in 2015, it
said on Monday.
NWR: Czech trade minister Jan Mladek said on Monday
loss-making coal miner New World Resources
needed 3 billion crowns ($149.72 million) or more in new capital
or it would face bankruptcy.
JETS: Czech aviation company Aero Vodochody has agreed to
sell 12 L-159 subsonic fighter jets from the Czech army's stock
to Iraq, a spokesman for the company's owner said on Monday.
INDUSTRY: Czech industrial output rose by 6.7 percent
year-on-year in February, above analysts' expectations after a
boost from rising car production, the Czech Statistics Bureau
(CSU) said on Monday.
TRADE: Czech foreign trade under the statistics office's
national concept posted a 13.63 billion crown ($680.24 million)
surplus in February, below forecasts, data showed on Monday.
CEE POWER: An expected surge in wind power output drove
Czech and Slovak day ahead electricity lower on Monday while
less supply due to power plant outages pushed up Hungarian spot
prices, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.405 27.394 -0.04 -0.27
vs Dollar 19.941 19.936 -0.03 -0.38
Czech Equities 1,013.31 1,013.31 -0.48 2.45
U.S. Equities 16,245.87 16,412.71 -1.02 -2
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================= PRESS DIGEST ==========================
PALESTINIAN ENVOY WAS KILLED BY OLD SEMTEX IN A BOOK
Palestinian ambassador Jamal al-Jamal was killed by blast
caused by the plastic explosive of Czech origin, Semtex, which
was concealed in a book the ambassador took to his hands, a
police source told the paper.
The policeman said the Semtex was at least 30 years old, and
therefore an attack against the ambassador could be ruled out.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
