PRAGUE, April 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds in May. ===========================NEWS================================ OUTLOOK: The Czech economy should grow slightly faster than expected in 2014, recovering from a contraction last year, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, in a quarterly update of its macroeconomic forecasts. Story: DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt stayed at 1.683 trillion crowns ($85.11 billion) at the end of March, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. Story: CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a 22.1 billion crown ($1.12 billion) surplus in February due to a surplus in the balance of goods and services, central bank data showed on Friday. Story: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks fell on Friday, succumbing to a global bout of profit taking, with the forint lagging after Hungarian inflation data fuelled expectations of an interest rate cut. Story: CEE POWER: Healthy renewable levels pushed Czech power for the next working day lower on Friday but Hungarian prompt prices rose due to limited hydro supply from the Balkans, traders said. Story: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.426 27.435 0.03 -0.34 vs Dollar 19.815 19.78 -0.18 0.26 Czech Equities 992.69 992.69 -1.23 0.37 U.S. Equities 16,026.75 16,170.22 -0.89 -3.32 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== TELEFONICA: Jiri Dvorjancasky, who helped launched Telefonica Czech Republic's unlimited calling programs last year, has left the company as part of changes after investment group PPF took over. Tomas Budnik, who worked for PPF's mobile unit, is now head of IT and the newspaper said speculation has him eventually becoming CEO of the group. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CEZ: CEZ's supervisory board Vice-Chairman Vaclav Paces said he believed the government would eventually return to the idea of a contract for difference to guarantee expanding the Temelin nuclear power station. The new centre-left cabinet's refusal to back the scheme was a reason CEZ cancelled the tender to expand Temelin last week. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page B2 TATRY RESORTS: Shareholders at a general meeting of Tatry Mountain Resorts decided not to pay a dividend from 2013 profits. E15, page 11 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)