PRAGUE, May 20

BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on Monday to offer 4 billion to 10 billion crowns ($499.36 million) worth of domestic government bonds in two primary auctions taking place in June.

Czech April PPI flat month-on-month

CEE MARKETS: Central European government bonds steadied on Monday as investors took a breather after sharp swings last week.

CEE POWER: Flooding in the Balkans pushed Serbian day ahead power higher on Monday while low levels of wind generation supported central European prices, traders said.

SLOVAK NAY TO BUY 26 ELECTRO WORLD SHOPS Slovak biggest electronics chain, Nay, will acquire all 26 shops of the loss-making Electro World, Czech Republic's number two, for an undisclosed price. Electro World reported loss of 188 million Czech crowns ($9.39 million) from revenue of 4.3 billion crowns in 2013. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3

CZECH FOREIGN MINISTER ZAORALEK MIGHT JOIN THE COMMISSION The Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek might become the country's candidate to the European Commission and his seat at the government could then go to Hynek Kmonicek, foreign affairs advisor to the President Milos Zeman, the paper reported, quoting unnamed sources. That swap could help Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka to make up his relations with the president and appease opposition within his Social Democratic party, the paper said. Pravo, page 1

($1 = 20.0299 Czech Crowns)