PRAGUE, May 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================NEWS================================ TELEFONICA CR: The Czech central bank approved investment group PPF's mandatory buyout offer price for shares of Telefonica Czech Republic, it said in a document posted on its website. Story: Related news: BANKS: Bank lending in the Czech Republic grew by 4.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, led by households and financial institutions, the Czech Banking Association (CBA) said on Monday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Serbian dinar and Croatian kuna weakened on Tuesday amid fears the cost of cleaning up after devastating floods in the Balkans would weigh on their already-strained public finances. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for higher renewables output pushed central European day ahead power lower on Tuesday, though power plant outages in Serbia helped to keep Hungarian prices at a regional premium, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.465 27.473 0.03 -0.49 vs Dollar 20.021 20.036 0.07 -0.78 Czech Equities 989.66 989.66 0.41 0.06 U.S. Equities 16,374.31 16,511.86 -0.83 -1.22 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ TELEFONICA CR: Slovak firm Bell Trade has increased a claim for damages against Telefonica Czech Republic to 9.7 billion Czech crowns, stemming from a lawsuit dating back to 2002, the newspaper reported. Telefonica does not recognise the claims, its spokesman told the newspaper, adding no contract with the concerned party was closed. E15, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.0299 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)