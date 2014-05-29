PRAGUE, May 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ WAGES: The Czech government will raise wages of state employees by 3.5 percent next year, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved framework for the 2015 spending. Story: Related news: FX RESERVES: The Czech central bank held overall foreign reserves worth 40.8 billion euros ($55.55 billion) at the end of 2013, out of which the bank held 27.4 billion in euros, its annual report showed on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly eased on Wednesday in the aftermath of the biggest battle of a pro-Russia uprising in eastern Ukraine this week that killed dozens. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Falling consumption due to a public holiday in Germany and other countries in the region helped pushed down central European spot power prices on Wednesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.482 27.431 -0.19 -0.55 vs Dollar 20.205 20.141 -0.32 -1.71 Czech Equities 1,014.76 1,014.76 0.55 2.6 U.S. Equities 16,633.18 16,675.5 -0.25 0.34 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CNB VICE-GOV HAMPL: MARKET SENTIMENT IS IMPROVING Sentiment in the Czech market is improving, although there are deflationary pressures surrounding it, Mojmir Hampl, Vice-Governor of the Czech National Bank (CNB) was quoted as saying. "We live in times where all around there are very low inflationary pressures, or rather deflationary pressures, it could be said. (But) the sentiment in our market is turning around and a turn for better can be observed," Hampl said. Lidove Noviny, page 17 T-MOBILE LEADS CZECH MARKET WITH 5.67 MLN CUSTOMERS T-Mobile Czech Republic is the biggest phone operator in the country with 5.67 million customers including those signed up by re-sellers. Telefonica Czech Republic follows with 5.065 million customers, third Vodafone has 3.10 million customers. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 TPCA CHIEF EXPECTS FULL PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN OCTOBER Production at TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen , should reach its full capacity in October, when three teams should work in two shifts for six days in a week, Kenta Koide, president of TPCA was quoted as saying. From the beginning of June, the plant should produce around 1000 vehicles a day. when two teams rotate in two shifts in a four-day workweek. The maximum capacity for the next year is set at 340,000 cars, but the real production will depend on demand, Koide said. Ekonom, page 30 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)