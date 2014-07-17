PRAGUE, July 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament continues with an extraordinary session. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ FORTUNA BUYS TERMINALS: Czech Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG) has completed the acquisition of Intralot Czech, the betting and lottery company. Intralot owns 2,500 lottery terminals for numerical games and instant lotteries and it was acquired by Fortuna Game, a subsidiary of Fortuna. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed on Wednesday in the wake of data showing an uptick in Polish inflation, which has cooled expectations for interest rate cuts to avert the threat of deflation. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for strong solar output and the expected return of a nuclear reactor to service increased supply and drove down Czech and Slovak day-ahead power prices on Wednesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.449 27.435 -0.05 -0.43 vs Dollar 20.269 20.281 0.06 -2.03 Czech Equities 962.05 962.05 0.2 -2.73 U.S. Equities 17,138.2 17,060.68 0.45 3.39 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ EU COMMISSIONER: Vera Jourova, the regional development minister from the ANO party, is a leading candidate to become the country's EU commissioner. The ruling three- party coalition has been in a deep row over who should be nominated. NUCLEAR POWER: It seems likely that the country will build one new nuclear power unit at the Temelin plant and one at the Dukovany station. The government has been evaluating its nuclear power strategy since CEZ cancelled a tender earlier this year to build two new units at the Temelin plant due to low electricity prices. It is not clear whether the new units will be built by CEZ or a state company. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 FILIBUSTER IN PARLIAMENT: The centre-right opposition said it would try to block indefinitely a civil service bill unless its conditions to water down changes to public administration are met. Pravo, page 1 INVESTMENT PROJECTS TO CREATE 14,000 JOBS: Investment projects that won state aid in the first half should create 14,000 jobs. Pravo, page 19 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)