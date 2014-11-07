PRAGUE, Nov 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== October foreign reserves data at 0900 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank cut its growth and inflation forecasts for this year and next on Thursday, citing headwinds from a slowing euro zone, and said it planned to keep the crown currency weak until 2016. Story: Related news: FX POLL: Poland's zloty is expected to lead a firming of Central European currencies against the euro in the next 12 months as the region's economies are set to outperform the struggling euro zone, analysts said in a Reuters poll. Story: Related news: KOMERCNI: Czech lender Komercni Banka posted higher than expected third-quarter net profit on Thursday and signalled it would look at paying a higher dividend ratio in the future, boosting shares. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Expectations for weaker power demand heading into the weekend and higher renewables generation in the region pushed central European day ahead prices lower on Thursday, traders said. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Expectations for weaker power demand heading into the weekend and higher renewables generation in the region pushed central European day ahead prices lower on Thursday, traders said. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ T-MOBILE: Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile Czech Republic raised revenues in the first nine months of the year by 0.5 percent to 17.9 billion Czech crowns ($799.29 million). Number of clients rose by 4.5 percent to almost 6 million, the highest score on the Czech market. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (1 US dollar = 22.3950 Czech crown) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)