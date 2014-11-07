PRAGUE, Nov 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
October foreign reserves data at 0900 GMT
===========================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a
session.
===========================NEWS================================
CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank cut its growth and
inflation forecasts for this year and next on Thursday, citing
headwinds from a slowing euro zone, and said it planned to keep
the crown currency weak until 2016.
FX POLL: Poland's zloty is expected to lead a firming of
Central European currencies against the euro in the next 12
months as the region's economies are set to outperform the
struggling euro zone, analysts said in a Reuters poll.
KOMERCNI: Czech lender Komercni Banka posted
higher than expected third-quarter net profit on Thursday and
signalled it would look at paying a higher dividend ratio in the
future, boosting shares.
CEE MARKETS: Expectations for weaker power demand heading
into the weekend and higher renewables generation in the region
pushed central European day ahead prices lower on Thursday,
traders said.
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
T-MOBILE: Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile Czech
Republic raised revenues in the first nine months of the year by
0.5 percent to 17.9 billion Czech crowns ($799.29 million).
Number of clients rose by 4.5 percent to almost 6 million, the
highest score on the Czech market.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
(1 US dollar = 22.3950 Czech crown)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)