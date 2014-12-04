PRAGUE, Dec 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q3/14 real wage data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ C.BANK: The Czech economy should benefit from quantitative easing by the European Central Bank, the head of the Czech central bank said on Wednesday, and urged people not to overplay the economic threat of Russia's tensions with the West. Story: Related news: CEE FX POLL: The zloty is likely to retreat from four-month highs against the euro in coming months as deflation in Poland keeps alive the risk of rate cuts by the central bank, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Wednesday. The Czech crown is expected to gain 1.3 percent against the euro in the next 12 months from Tuesday's close, to 27.28, stronger than the 27.45 projected in a poll a month ago. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty clung to four-month highs against the euro and its government bond yields edged up on Wednesday after the central bank left rates at an all-time low of 2 percent as expected. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for colder weather drove central European day-ahead power prices to multi-week highs on Wednesday, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.603 27.604 0 -0.99 vs Dollar 22.428 22.426 -0.01 -12.9 Czech Equities 1,019.75 1,019.75 1.18 3.11 U.S. Equities 17,912.62 17,879.55 0.18 8.06 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CARS: Car plant TPCA, the joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen, will produce more than 200,000 vehicles this year, up from 185,000 in 2013. Vice-President Javier Varela said he expected a slight rise in 2015 to 230,000 units, saying the European market is still 20 percent weaker than before the global economic crisis. The plant has capacity of 300,000 cars. Ekonom, page 18 SALES: New car sales rose 17 percent in the first 11 months of the year while used car imports dropped 6 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)